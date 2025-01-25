How I Got Sepsis During A Movie Project In Oyo – Omowunmi Dada

Share

Nollywood actress, Dada Omowunmi, has disclosed how she contracted sepsis during a movie shoot in Oyo State.

New Telegraph reports that Dada’s revelation is coming in reaction to her colleague, Jemima Osunde’s health challenges caused by eating contaminated food in a movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Jemima Osunde on Thursday wrote, “I’ve never regretted anything the way I regret taking that job and going with them to Ibadan to shoot under their care. Got pylori from set food and the aftermath of GERD has left me fighting for my life for the last 3 years.

“The past month has really been something. *sigh My own stomach is my greatest op. Actually, my entire GIT. SMH.”

Reacting to Osunde’s post on X on Friday, Omowunmi disclosed that she was abandoned in a hotel and her family and management rushed her to the hospital unconscious.

Omowunmi wrote,” My dear… I got sepsis on a project in Oyo, they literally left me in the hotel.

“Thank God my family and management got a car to take me to a hospital in Ibadan. I got there unconscious. It was sepsis and I was lucky to be alive.”

Omowunmi added that the production company, despite her critical condition, requested a full refund.“ Hmmmm…”

Jemima Osunde replied; OMG! Sepsis? Thank God for your life sis! Thank God!”

Osunde added, “Sameeee! I got myself to Lagos and the hospital. Paid for my treatment myself. They were sending me messages about a refund. By the time my team sent a response with all the clauses they had breached in the contract, they went quiet.

“Talking about a refund when you haven’t even asked if I’ve recovered.”

