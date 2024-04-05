How I Got My Stage Name – Segun Arinze

Veteran actor, born Segun Aina, has revealed how he got his stage name, Segun Arinze. The film star said he was given the stage name ‘Segun Arinze’ in 1991 while pursuing a music career. “I was also singing. In 1991, I was told someone wanted to sign me. He came from Sony Music. So he called me and I signed the contract. He signed. And then he said, ‘Okay we are going to start recording’,” he said in a recent chat with Biola Bayo on the ‘TalktoB’ podcast. “I went to Ife to do Dramatic Arts.

My dad did not like the idea because he wanted me to be a lawyer. At a point in time, I thought he was not going to pay my school fees to go and read drama. “Then the National Theatre was running an Open Theatre… ‘welcome new artiste Segun Arinze’. I said ‘excuse me sir what is this? I said why are you changing my name? The album came out – ‘Dreams’.

Everywhere was ‘Segun Arinze, Segun Arinze. That was how the name got changed from Segun Aina to Segun Arinze in a nutshell”. The 58-year-old movie star also revealed how he ventured into the voice-over industry. Arinze said he was introduced to voice acting by the ace radio broadcaster, Soni Irabor. He also said he was paid N1,000 for his first voice-over in 1987. “Soni Irabor walks in someday and he was looking for voice-over artiste.

There was nobody around that day then he heard me speak,” he said. “Then he said ‘You can do the voice’ Really? I cannot, he said ‘Yes, you can and I will see what you do’. And I did the voiceover. He paid me N1000. That was 1987. N1000 for just doing (voice-over). I said this is big. Coloured TV was N500 at that time.” Arinze is currently the president of the Association of Voice Over Artists of Nigeria (AVOA).