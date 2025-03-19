How I Got My Ijaw Brothers To Celebrate Jakande’s Birthday At LASU, By Evah

Share

Comrade Joseph Evah is the founder and president of the Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG), and former Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC). Popularly known as an activist who always speaks truth to power, Comrade Evah is also, unknown to many, passionate about the arts, culture and history. In this concluding part of the interview with TONY OKUYEME, he sheds more light on his love for arts, culture and history, among other issues

Celebrating Chief Lateef Jakande

There is one very huge photograph that I have here of Chief Lateef Jakande. I organised Jakande’s birthday at the Lagos State University (LASU). I called the Student Union Government officers to my office. I said to them: “Jakande is still alive, we have to mark his birthday inside LASU Campus.”

A week later, they told me that the school authority said it is not possible. I said they should come and collect money, that I am coming to the Campus.

I said, tell those who are saying it is not possible that it’s Joseph Evah and his Niger Delta people that are coming. I also told them I will bring Jakande. I went to Jakande, I told him, “Come to LASU that you founded; we want to mark your birthday there with the students.”

I said, nobody born of a woman would stop Jakande from coming into LASU to mark his birthday. We did it. The photograph is here. His wife was there; the traditional ruler of Iba and all this area, they all came.

The Registrar of LASU and other officials also attended. Before the event, people were wondering, what was the problem? But the moment I explained it on AIT, Channels TV and others, they understood. I reminded them how Jakande introduced free education between 1979 and 1983.

Today, that policy has produced over 10,000 professionals because there was no discrimination. Especially places like Ajegunle, Niger Delta people in Ajegunle, Kirikiri, and all that, all benefited.

I know Associate Professors who benefited from the Jakande Free Education programme. So, I felt that we should go and mark his birthday on behalf of the Niger Delta people.

What we went there to do, the marking of Jakande birthday inside LASU, was to appreciate him for what he did with his Free Education programme without bias. It’s part of history, I felt, it should be recorded like that.

Challenges?

It’s funding, specially. There are promises left and right, but I don’t have to wait. If I have any additional money, I put it into this. When I move around the staircase, looking at the great men and women, my blood pressure comes down.

Partnership with various state governments – Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos – and institutions that are focused on promoting culture I hope to start that this year. This school is just about eight years old. It started in 2017. It’s very young. It is this year, 2025, that I have that idea. I just completed one massive convention, last year. Serious one.

Even the transportation of students to Lagos and going back again was more than N28m. And I felt it is something that (even Chevron has given me kudos for), de-worming children in the village.

That was my idea in 2004. So, I mobilised our daughters to go and deworm children in their villages. What is their own contribution in our pollution? Pollution is a major problem.

They are giving birth to children. Even if they give birth to children in Abuja, they should come home and de-worm, do community work. And I learned that from Epe, the area where I also used to go fishing with my mother all over Badagry and other places.

In those days, we saw young Yoruba during Christmas time or Ileya period, some young Yoruba undergraduates would come to the villages and they carry out community work.

So, I felt these ladies who are mothers, who will be mothers, they should go and be the de-worming the children in our communities, so that, even if they become First Ladies tomorrow, they would remember home.

The association is now bigger than me. They held a convention involving the six states where Ijaw people come from, to know each other. It was a threeday convention, held at Classic Events Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

I fact, it was a threein-one event – convention, election, and gala night where a car was given out at the beauty pageant. Our daughters are beautiful. I want the world to know. I believe that my activism is not just to be shouting on television. Let me be practically doing certain things.

How would you describe Professor Barclays Ayakoroma?

I thank God today that I’m seeing him. Sometimes, maybe in conferences or maybe on television, or maybe on the pages of newspapers. But we’re so close because, you see, one of my reasons for developing the Niger Delta Hall of Fame is to tell the rest of the country, Nigerians and others, that we have brains.

People say, these Niger Delta people, they only chop fish and oil. They don’t have any idea. Now, when people say, oh, we have people this and that, we also say, see, do you want to argue with us?

Have you met so-and-so person before? That is how we want to boast, we want to do this and that. So, as far as our area is concerned, Professor Barclays Ayakoroma is one of those people that we can also say: Hey, shut up.

Do you know so-and-so person? If you are saying so-and-so, we can give you, we call name; you bow. He has been doing that as far as our generation is concerned. So, even if we are not even seeing, meeting, or we don’t meet to talk this and that, everyday my prayers are with him.

Because in the universities, look at what he is doing in our own area. There is no way you can tell us that we don’t have the brains to gather our younger generation and build them up like any other person in the world.

Now, I established this school. I’m not that an educationalist, that I would say, I know very well about education. But if I have some matters concerning education and this and that, I will rush to him.

I will rush to him and say, how do you help me in this situation or that situation? And he will do it without looking back. That alone is something for me. There are people who will say: Which kind of wahala this man dey bring for me. Or, I don’t want to be close to him because he’s always fighting Abacha.

There are people like that. From afar, they value what we are doing, the little efforts. Even at this level, that we are operating, they value us. So, I thank God for Ayakoroma’s life.

Few of them, especially in the academic world, because without the academic world, we are not going anywhere. To me, it’s one of our stars that we can project anywhere in the world.

We can tell the story and they can go anywhere, whether it is UK or America. Go and represent us. Tell them that we have them. Like Professor JP Clark, Professor Adele Williams… So, we are really proud of him.

When did you establish this school? In 2017.

And from day one, you knew you were going to have a Hall of Fame like this?

From the foundation. When you see the architectural drawing, you will now notice it. Yet, the architect refused, because he thought I just wanted to hang just a few pictures there.

Why photography?

In the Niger Delta Hall of Fame, it is art works that are there. But the number here is massive. It will be easier for me to multiply it to the number I want.

The other Hall of Fame has a lot of pencil drawings. When you get to that Hall of Fame, you’ll be surprised. I hired some artists to do the drawing of the individuals, all of them.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

