How I Feel When People Underestimate Me – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has opened up on how he feels when people underestimate his potential.
Wizkid made this remark while speaking during an Instagram live interview when he was asked how he manages mounting pressures to prove himself in his music.
According to Wizkid, the underestimation he receives from others is what drives him most to pursue his desires.
He said; “I love it when people underestimate me, it fuels me more than anything else in the world.”
However, the superstar also mentioned in a previous interview from years ago that he enjoys proving himself to those who have reservations about his ability.
Wizkid said, “Some of the tough lessons that have shaped me to be the entrepreneur I am today is never to take (no) for an answer.
“When I started, I was probably the youngest person making music in Nigeria. And everywhere I went, I was the youngest person in the room.
READ ALSO:
- Wizkid, Only Nigerian Artist Who Impresses Me – Phyna.
- Wizkid Issues Warning Ahead Of Album Release.
- Wizkid: I’ve Not Made Any Major Achievements In Music Industry.
“I learnt not to accept ‘no’ for an answer and it has helped shape me into the man I am now. When I think about anything, I go for it. Of course, I have mentors such as Mr Tony Elemelu (Big Daddy), and I think everybody knows that.
“Some of the business tips I learnt is to be open-minded and I always keep my ears to the ground because one does not know where a good business idea could come from. I also try to take my time before I make decisions. I have learnt to be diligent with my work, thanks to the people I look up to.
“On the issue of being under constant pressure to prove myself, I’ll say that it actually fuels me more than anything in the world because I love it when people underestimate me.
“I just show you that I can do it. There is not much story behind my success, other than the fact that I personally decided that I wanted to be excellent.
“I made up my mind to be an amazing artiste. Secondly, I don’t joke with my craft. I try as much as possible to always elevate my music, sound and business.
“I guess if one stays amazing towards one’s work, the world would steadily gravitate towards one. It is just hard work and persistence that has helped my music.”