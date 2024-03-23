How I Feel When People Underestimate Me – Wizkid

However, the superstar also mentioned in a previous interview from years ago that he enjoys proving himself to those who have reservations about his ability.

Wizkid said, “Some of the tough lessons that have shaped me to be the entrepreneur I am today is never to take (no) for an answer.

“When I started, I was probably the youngest person making music in Nigeria. And everywhere I went, I was the youngest person in the room.

READ ALSO:

“I learnt not to accept ‘no’ for an answer and it has helped shape me into the man I am now. When I think about anything, I go for it. Of course, I have mentors such as Mr Tony Elemelu (Big Daddy), and I think everybody knows that.

“Some of the business tips I learnt is to be open-minded and I always keep my ears to the ground because one does not know where a good business idea could come from. I also try to take my time before I make decisions. I have learnt to be diligent with my work, thanks to the people I look up to.

“On the issue of being under constant pressure to prove myself, I’ll say that it actually fuels me more than anything in the world because I love it when people underestimate me.

“I just show you that I can do it. There is not much story behind my success, other than the fact that I personally decided that I wanted to be excellent.

“I made up my mind to be an amazing artiste. Secondly, I don’t joke with my craft. I try as much as possible to always elevate my music, sound and business.

“I guess if one stays amazing towards one’s work, the world would steadily gravitate towards one. It is just hard work and persistence that has helped my music.”