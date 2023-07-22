How I Defeated Maurice Green In Monaco In ’98 Despite His Antics –Ogunkoya

Seun Ogunkoya was at a time the youngest sprinter to have broken the 10- secs barrier at 19 years, 197 days, a record which was later broken by Yohan Blake (19 years, 196 days). Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Benin during the last National Trials recently, Ogunkoya said only athletes that made the trials should be taken to major championships. Excerpts:

During your days it was Mobil Track and Field; could you compare what was obtained in your days to what you witnessed in Benin?

Everything has changed; all we just have to do is to work more on what we have now. The biggest problem we are facing now is combining sports with politics, that’s not done anywhere. We must return to the proper way we have been doing things in the past because all of our guys are good to go.

Talking about politics and Track and Field itself; could you tell us the relationship between both?

I was told some people qualified and they don’t want to be here to take part in the championship, I mean the National Trials. If you are not at the National Trials, then you are not qualified to represent Nigeria at the World Championships even if you made it through the standard; you have to recognise those who came to compete and participate at the National Trials.

It is anybody that performed at the Trials that will be recognised to represent Nigeria.

During the National Trials in Benin, the men’s 100m was practically anybody’s game with Itsekiri, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, Seye Ogunlewe, Enoch Adegoke all on the track, but you were so sure of Usheoritse Itsekiri edging it, why?

I said it just before the race that Itsekiri is hungry to qualify for the World Championships and the only way to do that is to beat all others. If you look at the race, running against all those guys really helped him.

Before the race, I told him if he can keep his head down, then he might achieve his goal, thank God he didn’t panic and he got his desire. I know he is going to make an impact because when he was stretching, he said he wanted to qualify for the championship. He finally made it.

The World Championships is just few weeks away and it’s been a long time that a Nigerian participated in the men’s 100m final but we had a Nigerian in the final in the last Olympics, what do you think we should do?

I strongly believe in one thing because this is the area of my specialisation, I strongly believe that if we can put those guys together and monitor them with their coaches, prepare them for the main championship, believe me they will surprise Nigeria.

I don’t know how the AFN is going to do it, but if they can put everything together they are good to go. We have guys that can get to the final but the major thing is for them to have perfect preparation and also to be in good frame of mind before the championships. It is very important that they go to the track without having anything bothering them and with that they are good to go.

Oftentimes, our major strength as a country has always been the relays, we have athletes already running sub 10secs and some 10.2secs and thereabouts, do you think we have any chance in the relays?

Like I said earlier, if the AFN can put them together for practice, we have at least 95 percent assurance of getting to the final where anything can happen. At the moment, we have about three guys running 9secs and we have about 10.02secs, 10.04secs, for me we have the best team ever. The only thing remaining is for them to understand each other and I am sure they can still qualify for the World Championships.

The opportunity is still there till the end of the month, if the federation can get them to run together, I am sure they will make it there and also perform well.

The World Championships is just around the corner, we already qualified for three relays, however, you said the athletes should be camped together, how do we achieve this with most of our athletes based abroad?

If the federation can contact those guys and put them together, contact their schools too for permission because with those athletes returning to their schools, they will start looking for money and they will run themselves out of the competition.

By the time we get to the competition and are expecting result from them, we will not see anything. That is what we need to work on. They should camp them and give them the proper programme, prepare them for the championship. We have the best athletes so far especially in sprints.

All the finalists are the best so far that we have produced and they are running the world standard in sprint. I believe if they can put them together and nurture them, we are good to go.

Let’s talk about Seun Ogunkoya now; what are you into at the moment?

In the final of the National Trials, I mean the 100m men’s final, one of my athletes was part of the race and I’m proud of that. I am a coach now.

Could you tell us about the transition from an athlete to becoming a coach?

I am trying to make my impact through my athlete. I want to rebuild another Seun Ogunkoya. That is my goal.

During your days as an athlete, which event would you say was the toughest for you?

I think in Monaco in 1998 when I ran against Maurice Greene, it was a very tough race for me. Before the race in his usual antics, he was telling everyone that he will be the one to win, he was actually facing Ato Boldon, but I was listening, I heard their conversation and I approached him and told him that I would not allow him to beat me because I’m here for business.

Fortunately I won the race, even though I didn’t believe that I could because all the pressure was on me. I just tried to put my mind away from it and to God be the glory, I won.

Would you say Greene and Boldon were your toughest opponents on the track?

Definitely, it was a tough battle competing against them in those days.

In your days, you mentioned the Mobil Track and Field, also there were other competitions helping the home based athletes, don’t you think having fewer competitions is not helpful to current athletes?

I think it depends on the federations. If they want something like that it will come back into being. The more you compete, the more you keep improving on your performance and also helping them win more.

Training without competition is something else, so don’t expect a big deal. When you train, automatically you should be expecting a competition because training without competition has no result. You have to train and then compete. Going for competitions after training that’s when you will know what to work on ahead of the next competition.

During your days as athlete, how did you manage your family?

They understand what I was doing and they supported me because I enjoyed doing it. If I was training for a competition, during my rest time, you couldn’t see me. If anybody came to look for me, they would tell the person that I wasn’t available, they would tell the person I was resting; they know the kind of person I am.

After my training, I’d eat and rest to get an active result. Three things are important for an athlete without which you cannot get good results. The three things cannot be neglected because they work together to bring results; you have to eat, train and rest. That is meaningful training and you will see the result.

How did you come about the sport, Track and Field?

I choose track and field as my career since secondary school when I was in JS 1. I decided I’d be great and I motivated myself. Whatever anyone told me then, I believed I could do it because they had already seen it in me, so I believed.

Could you tell us how you were discovered since you said you started running in your secondary school days?

First and foremost, I was discovered during the school inter-house sports in Akure. I was running for Akure Secondary Comprehensive School when I was spotted by late coach Samuel Akinyemi and coach Lawrence Adegbehingbe. They took it upon themselves to train and mentor me. These were the people that encouraged me to achieve my goal in track and field.

How do we begin to get raw talents like before?

It was the in thing in my time for coaches to look out for talents like me during school inter-house sports, if you ask me how we can discover genuine talents, I will say go back to the schools and the inter-house sports competition. That is the only area we can discover talents who will take Nigeria to the Promised Land in the area of Track and Field. These coaches provided the training and motivation that I needed to aspire to reach greater goals.

So did your parents support your decision to take Track and Field as a career?

Initially, my parents did not support me to be an athlete. They had the old belief that nothing good could come from a sportsman or woman. Later, when I began to do well and make the family proud, they began to support me, and I bless God Almighty that I did good things for them before they passed on.

Which was your worst competition as an athlete?

I will say 2000 Olympics. That was when I was in my best shape ever. I was capable of running 9.8secs. If you watch the race, in my heart I already won it because I was so confident. However, I got injured. I made mistakes. When I got the injury I still believed I could do it because all eyes were on me that I would have a medal in the flat and that was the year I was in the shape of my life. In the first run I got the injury, I tried to manage myself to the second round. In the second round I tried to run but the leg refused to answer me and I had to take it like that. That was the worst experience I have ever had.