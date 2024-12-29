Share

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has revealed how she dealt with a fan caught recording her newly released movie, Alakada: Bhad and Boujee, at the cinema.

She made this known while urging Nigerians to refrain from pirating her movie which has racked N134 million in its first week.

In a heartfelt message shared on her X page, the actress revealed that a moviegoer was recently caught recording the film during a screening.

According to Toyin Abraham, the individual deleted the recording after being confronted, and she chose to let them go without further action.

READ ALSO:

She said: “We caught someone at the cinema, who came to record Alakada: Bhad and Boujee. She deleted it, and I told them to let her go,”

However, she also made it clear that she would no longer intervene if anyone is caught attempting to pirate her work in the future.

She pleaded: “Please stop recording; if they catch anyone, I won’t interfere again. Please, guys, I am so tired,”

Meanwhile, fans and followers have since taken to social media to urge others to respect intellectual property and support the industry by watching films legally in cinemas.

Share

Please follow and like us: