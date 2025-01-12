How I Deal With Online Critics – Lateef Adedimeji

Share

Famous Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Lateef Adedimeji, has opened up about his journey in the Nollywood movie industry and how he deals with online critics.

The movie star who started his movie career as a Yoruba actor recounted how a mentor in the Yoruba movie industry predicted that he would fail in his career within a year.

However, he challenged him by confidently asking for two years to prove himself.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Adedimeji also shared the romantic story of how he proposed to his wife, Adebimpe Adedimeji, popularly known as Mo Bimpe over the phone and how she has been a rock for him despite facing online trolls and hurtful comments, including being called barren.

Speaking further, Lateef expressed gratitude for his wife’s support, particularly during his challenging time working on his project, Lisabi. According to him, despite facing disappointment from those who promised to support him, his wife’s encouragement helped boost his confidence. He said, “Someone once told me in the Yoruba movie industry that he gave me one year to see what I would become. I told him to give me two years and he will see what I will become. “My wife and I have received a lot of trolls. Recently, someone called her barren on social media. She would always show it to me and would say they would be all right. “I just called her one morning and asked if she would marry me and she said Yes. “When I wanted to do my first big screen job, Lisabi, I realised that everybody that I felt would stand by me was not there; there was nobody.”

