How I Combined Football With Banking In My Active Days – AMOO

National U-20 Assistant Coach, Fatai Amoo, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA says the coming of technology has affected the concentration of the current generation of players. Excerpts:

World Cup qualifier is starting by November, what would you say about the preparation especially with the situation surrounding the Head Coach, Jose Peseiro?

I can only talk about the World Cup qualifiers, because I don’t have any information about the situation surrounding the manager of the team. We have the players, we just need to put our acts together and we must do that on time.

We are aware of the day the game will be coming up, we should be monitoring the players we are going to invite, the season is about to start in Europe and I am sure we will invite the best but I think the NFF should settle the case of who will tutor the team, we have what it takes to win and qualify, we need to organise ourselves very well and not allow any factor(s) to work against the team.

Preparation is very key and that’s not just about the players, but every other factors, and I want to believe we have a federation who will do a lot in terms of preparation.

The season across Europe about to start, what is your take on the movement of some of Super Eagles players?

It has always been the tradition for players to move from one club to another, clubs also looking at where they want to improve on their team. The season is about to commence and all the teams are trying to fortify their teams and see how they can perform better in a new season.

The biggest transfer involving a Super Eagles is the movement of Samuel Chukwueze from Villareal in La Liga, Spain, to AC Milan in the Serie A, Italy. Do you see him hitting the ground running?

He did very well in Villareal and I am hoping he can replicate the same performance in AC Milan. He is a fantastic footballer and going from Spain to Italy, and AC Milan at that is a good move for him.

There are some Nigeria players in Italy including Chukwueze’s friend, Victor Osimhen, who was arguably the best player in Italy last season, do you think that will be of advantage to him?

That might really help him a lot. When you go to a new place and you are having your confidant, someone you know on ground, not just knowing them, but knowing them very well, that will really well.

Also having someone like Osimhen who they have been together for so long on ground will be god for him. With what Osimhen achieved last season, it is additional boost to help Chukwueze settle in very well. It will help him to quickly settle down.

You are part of the technical of the National U-20 team, the Flying Eagles to the last World Cup in Argentina, do you see some of these players progressing to the Super Eagles in the nearest future?

There are lot of probability for the players to progress to the Super Eagles, but as an individual, whatever I say about them might not hold water unless the person handling Super Eagles develop interest in any of them. You might see a player that you think is fantastic, someone else might not see the same thing you are seeing. You can also not base your judgement on the present, it depends on their form when they are needed and the interest from the head coach.

How did you become a coach?

I’ve been asked this question many times, I didn’t plan to be a coach in my life but maybe, permit me to use the word accidentally. I was a staff of First Bank of Nigeria PLC, a full staff, playing football during the season and going back to work during the off-season.

I was developed as a good player then found myself playing for Nigeria National Team which was the Green Eagles at the time. So, in 1987, we played the State Challenge Cup and we won, I was the captain.

So, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim of blessed memory, who was then the Team Manager, was so happy that during his tenure we won the state FA Cup which was very difficult because of the big teams in Lagos State; ACB, Stationary Stores, NEPA and the rest of them. First Bank then was not even a pro-amateur team, and for us to win, it was something special.

The net thing was that the Team Manager just told me, ‘Amoo, you are promoted’, promoted as what I asked him? And he said I am now a player coach, and behold I was saying which coach player because I was not thinking of becoming a coach and from there they sent me to Brazil for coaching course, so that’s how I started my coaching and of course I started with them, they have that trust in me being their own product. From there I grew to who I am today in coaching business.

How was it as a player and a banker?

Do you work behind the counter at any time? I worked at administration level in the bank, even though all the promotion I had in First Bank I used to participate in what we call the bank test, I also go for necessary training as a staff. I was trained as an accountant, trained as an administrator but most of the time I’m always on the field. Maybe I’ll stay about three months in the bank but I worked throughout in the head office.

team not just playing the state league again, finding themselves in the national League and again getting to the top in terms of the league play in Nigeria. So, that really made some of us who were young who joined then to have the liberty to play the game vigorously and we concentrated on the game, that really helped us to develop.

Your generation always talks about the passion for the game compared to now, what would you say it’s the problem?

The problem is societal; it’s not about football alone. Generally, if you watch the trend, technology again has made so many things easier, and again has taken a lot of concentration away from players, not only players even other sphere of life where you have other professionals too.

But then, we are more concerned about making names than money at the time, because even Nigeria economy was good then by the time you look at our economy in terms of Naira to Dollar we were not having this type of rate we’re having now. So, we were fully concentrated.

Things were not as difficult as it is now and then in every club, you will see the coach of a team being with that team for 5, 6, 7 years so there’s a continuity, consistency and as a result you will see the right development of players. Not players who will work in this team, half season, the next another.

In fact, in our league these days, you will see a player playing in three teams, in one season, tell me the type of development that player is go- ing to have. It’s not going to be easy, look at how many years Ronaldo played away from Manchester United, look at after Man United he went to Real Madrid, look at the duration of years he spent there so all those quick team we’re looking for now has a negative effect on our game but then that is the trend.

You actually went to school and that’s why you worked in a top bank like First Bank, what are you telling the young ones playing football at the moment?

I’ve been telling the young boys that I have my kids who can play football, who they use to tell me that they even see, but then I put to them first that education is important and today I’m happy they are graduates, they are taking football to the height of professionalism because I said they must go to school, if they go to school it will help their cause.

It’s not necessary that you must be a footballer, you can be an administrator, you can be anything and when I can do that to my biological children, that’s what I do tell my young players or rather the youth players I’m coaching as I’m working with Man City’ as a director of football.

Go to school, look at my son, one is in the US, one is in this place; they went to school and because of that I don’t have any problem tomorrow, if they cannot play football they can have something to fall back on and I think I’ve been drumming that and I will not stop doing that.