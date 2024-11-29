How I Collected $400,000 On Behalf Of Emefiele – Witness Alledges

Share

Mr. John Adetola, a personal assistant to a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele yesterday narrated how he collected the sum of $400,000 on his behalf.

He made the revelation at the Ikeja Special Offences Court, Ikeja, where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Emefiele over alleged abuse of office.

Adetola, who is the seventh prosecution witness, told the court that he served as Emefiele’s personal assistant during his tenure and was responsible for managing correspondence and visitors to the governor’s Lagos office.

While being led in evidence by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Adetola recounted an incident in 2018 when he was directed to collect the sum of $400,000 from John Ayoh, a former director of the ICT department at CBN.

He said: “In 2018, Mr Eric Odoh, the personal assistant to the governor in Abuja, sent me a message to meet Mr Ayoh and collect $400,000.

“I went to Mr Ayoh’s house in Lekki, received the envelope, and later handed it to the governor in Lagos.”

Share

Please follow and like us: