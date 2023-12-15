How I Cheated Death In 2023 – Charly Boy (Video)

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has recounted how he cheated death in 2023.

Narrating the near-death experience, Charly Boy in a post via his official Instagram page told his fans on Friday that he survived prostate cancer.

Expressing his gratitude to God almighty for being alive after battling the deadly illness, he noted that many have lost their lives to it.

He however shared a video of himself after surgery, with a caption that reads, “Many things bin happen this year 2023.

“The good, the bad, and the ugly. But most importantly, I cheated death for something that was not supposed to kill us but has killed many.

“I’m a prostate cancer survivor. God, I’m grateful. I know this year remains small but still, by His Grace, I and everybody reading this, shall see 2024. Iseee!!”