How I Caged Osimhen – Barca Youngster

Barcelona, 17-year old defender Pau Cubarsi, has disclosed how he stopped Napoli and current African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen during their UEFA Champion match on Tuesday night Cubarsi was named Man of the Match as the Spanish giants smashed past Napoli to reach the quarter final stage of the competition. Barcelona won 3-1 in the return leg tie to go through to the last-eight 4-2 on aggregate.

Cubarsi, from the famous La Masia Academy of Barcelona, posted a stunning UCL debut by locking out one of the most feared strikers in Europe for the entire duration of this clash. “Xavi (Barcelona coach) gave me all the details to try and stop Osimhen,” revealed Cubarsi, whose overall performance on the night was rated a 7.7 as against a 5.9 awarded Osimhen.