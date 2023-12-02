How I Became Suicidal After My Friends Framed Me Up – Singer Moelogo

British-Nigerian singer, Mohammed Basit Animashaun, better known as Moelogo has recounted how a false accusation in the United Kingdom (UK) made him contemplate suicide.

Moelogo who spoke in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, revealed that his friends prevented him from taking his own life.

According to him, before his suicidal experience, he used to think people who commit suicide were weak.

He said, “I used to think people who commit suicide were weak until it happened to me. Then I realized that it’s not about you being strong, it can happen to anybody. That was the first time I ever felt like, ‘What’s the point? Let me just go.’

“I’m just grateful that I had at least two people around me that time actually showed me that ‘Guy, you’re here for a reason. Don’t worry, this will pass.’ And I thank God that I had evidence of what they were trying to accuse me of.

“The evidence was audio evidence from one of their family members. I heard my friends planning what they were about to do and I just cried. It was crazy. The audio evidence was what saved me from the law.”

He disclosed that his friends whom he had known for over a decade tried to blackmail him to extort money from him because they thought he was rich.

He also added that the incident nearly discouraged him from helping people.