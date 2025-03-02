How I became an alcoholic –Ayo Adesanya

Share

Nollywood actress, Ayo Adesanya, has recounted her ordeal in a toxic relationship that went on for 10 years.

In an interview, the film star revealed that she was not married to the man but stayed in the relationship out of fear of being blamed by the public.

She recalled how the constant “beating and nagging” led her into depression, pushing her to alcohol as an escape until she became a “drunk”.

Adesanya said she drank excessively to “numb” herself against the insults and physical abuse she suffered from her ex-partner.

“I met somebody, but at the time, I was naive. I stayed in the relationship that long because being an actress, I didn’t want people to blame me for the breakup,” she said.

“However, we were not married, we were just together for 10 years. There was physical and emotional abuse. I would get beaten right now, and the next moment, he was begging, so I was confused.

“For ten years, the beating and domestic abuse was there and it happened anyway. So I got depressed and went into alcohol. I would sneak out to get a bottle of Brandy and go to a corner to drink it because I wanted to be numb.

“I would drink a whole bottle, I was a drunk. I did not want to hear whatever he was saying; I didn’t want to feel the beating, so it became a thing.

“Early in the morning, I sneak to the nearby pharmacy, get a bottle, and drink. I became an alcoholic because I didn’t want to feel the beating.”

Adesanya further revealed that she finally left the relationship at midnight with the help of her sister after repeatedly having the same dream thrice.

“A lot went on until one day when I got tired. Then I had a dream three times. In the dream, I saw a car moving backwards, with people on the road telling me to leave it because it was my time for glory,” she added.

“One day, I told one of my sisters what I was going through and asked her to come and help me. That night, he went to the club, so it was a saving grace.

“At midnight, Lara came, I packed my personal belongings, and took my son, and that was how I left.

“Meanwhile, I have left and returned thrice.”

Adesanya was formerly in a relationship with Goriola Hassan, a Nollywood actor.

They had a son together.

