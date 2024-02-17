How I Battle With Facial Stroke – Denrele

Popular Nigerian media personality and crossdresser, Denrele Edun has finally opened up on his struggles with facial stroke, saying it is what made him who he is today.

Speaking in a recent interview with Channels Television, Denrele revealed that the sickness changed his face and he had to adopt hairstyles that would conceal it.

Speaking about his health challenges, the crossdresser recounts experiencing difficulty in breathing, impaired vision, paralysis in his right leg, and hair loss at the front due to the stroke.

READ ALSO:

He also stated that while he was fighting the stroke, a friend invited him to a movie shoot, but he decided to go instead of accepting sympathy or disclosing his illness

According to him, “I was very sick at the time, so I had just come out of having a stroke on half of my face. It had never happened before but it didn’t stop or deter me from working.

“My face was droopy, I was left-handed, so on the right side. Every time I had to drink water, it would pour out, one eye was wide open, I couldn’t hear, and I couldn’t breathe. All my hairstyles covered that side so you can never tell.

“And then, getting out of that, another attack came from nowhere. On this one, I couldn’t walk; my right leg was dysfunctional, and I lost half of my hair.

“My friend asked me to make a cameo in her movie during that period and I didn’t like pity so I couldn’t tell her that I was sick and unable to perform well.”