How I Avoided Heartbreak Before Marriage, Simi Opens Up

Nigerian singer-songwriter Simi has opened up about how she managed to avoid heartbreak in her relationships before she got married to Adekunle Gold.

In a recent interview, the Duduke singer revealed that while she has experienced emotional pain in the past, she has never truly been heartbroken in a relationship.

She explained, “I don’t think I’ve ever been heartbroken, but I’ve been hurt before. I don’t have any memory of being heartbroken before but I’ve probably broken someone’s heart though.”

Simi explained that she would rather walk away from situations that don’t favour her, rather than running the risk of being being pitied “I’m the type of person who used to say that I never wanted someone to date me to that I don’t feel bad or because they pity me.

Let me feel bad, then I’d get over it. It’s the same way I used to operate; if I felt like something wasn’t working, I’d walk away from it.

“I’ve not been heartbroken before because if I feel like something isn’t good for me, the way my brain is wired is to walk away from it.”

She explained that her tactic also works with friendships and anyone else she loves or cares for, stressing that anyone can hurt others.

“This isn’t even only for relationships. If I have friends that make me feel unsafe, I’m ready to cut it off because I have anxiety.

“This is why I say I don’t remember ever being heartbroken before but I’ve been hurt. When you love people there’s always the capacity for them to hurt you”

