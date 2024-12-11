How I Almost Lost My Daughter To Measles After Missing Immunisation –Mother

Share

The just concluded Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIA) in Lagos State did not only increase uptake of yellow fever vaccine and routine immunisation especially the measles vaccine, it engendered a change in behaviour, evoked a sense of responsibility in parents who hitherto, were unconcerned.

64-year-old Sadiq Zuliat

Any time Sadiq Zuliat, 64, has a new grandchild or comes across an infant; her heart skips a beat as this evokes the memory of how she almost lost her seventh child to measles due to delaying the child’s immunisation for only one week. She recalled how this came about: “I stop immunising my children at nine months after they take the first measles vaccine.

When I realised none of them came down with any disease afterwards, I decided not to bother myself with immunising my seventh child. I said to myself, after all, my siblings and I weren’t immunised as children yet we all grew up healthy and strong. “Few weeks after my seventh child, a girl, she turned nine months old, she came down with measles.

I was running everywhere, herbs didn’t work and I had to rush her to the hospital when her condition was getting worse. As we struggled to get money for treatment, I couldn’t stop blaming myself. I was scared my daughter would die.

She is currently in Junior Secondary School 2.” Seated with her daughter, Halima and her six-week-old granddaughter at Akowonjo Primary Health Care Centre, Alimosho, Lagos, Zuliat was unperturbed they were far down the queue as she patiently awaits her granddaughter’s turn to be vaccinated with Pentavalent and Rotavirus vaccines, as well as OPV and PCV. She has long become an immunisation champion in her little way.

“I don’t want my daughter or anyone else to follow in my steps; they must complete their children’s immunisation. I have done my part,” Zuliat insisted.

Knile Elizabeth

Knile Elizabeth, a first time mother, was seen with her oneyear-old daughter at the Sango Primary Health Care Centre Agege. According to her, besides receiving the BCG at birth, her daughter has not received any other immunisation.

Besides inconsistency in Ante Natal Care (ANC) visits, she gave birth to her daughter with a Skilled Birth Attendant in Ikorodu.

Elizabeth’s daughter had one time undergone a terrible episode of unexplained reddish rashes and high fever that eventually cleared off after some antibiotics and ointment purchased over the counter were administered.

Her decision to immunise her daughter followed an intensive engagement with some Community Health Workers (CHW) who were at her neighbourhood during the SIA.

Not only did they educate Elizabeth on the need and benefits of child immunisation, the yellow fever vaccine was administered to her and other members of her family.

Continuing, she said: “I just heard it is very important to immunise my daughter. This is the first time my baby has received the vaccination.

There was a time she was always sick and running on high temperature and one time, she had strange reddish rashes spread over her skin, at some point pus was coming out. The drugs we bought from the chemist really helped us.

“Some health officials who came to my neighbourhood said it’s because she has not been immunised. I am here to see if they can give her all the vaccines she missed but if they cannot, I will still make sure I don’t miss anyone again.”

LASG/UNICEF

Not every mother can be as lucky as Zuliat and Elizabeth when it comes to measles or any other vaccine preventable childhood disease.

Many have learnt the hard way that missing or delaying vaccination puts children and communities at risk of contracting inoculation preventable diseases.

Children have died or been subjected to a life of torture as a result of complications occasioned by not taking their immunisations when due.

This was the reason the Lagos State Government with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), dedicated October 19 and November 18, 2024 for the Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIA) which ran in two phases in the state.

The aim was to build herd immunity by ensuring 85 per cent of Lagos residents between the ages of nine months and 44 years in 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) receive the yellow fever vaccine.

Other vaccines in the offering were Vitamin A, polio, measles vaccines, the HPV against cervical cancer for girls between the ages of nine and 14 as well as other routine immunisations.

During a visit to some PHCs, temporary vaccination points, schools, churches and other strategic locations in Agege, Alimosho and Lagos Mainland, it was observed that residents yet to receive the yellow fever vaccine were enthusiastic to do so.

Also, parents whose children had missed some immunisations or fall under the unmet population of routine immunisation seized the opportunity to immunise their children accordingly.

Parents speak

According to 27-year-old Halima Sadiq: “I now understand vaccines boost the immune system to fight against some diseases. I am determined to immunise all my children beyond measles, there are too many diseases flying around as a result of all the chemicals we consumed.

“It is for my child and I will do it. I will also make sure I take those meant for adults if there is another besides the yellow fever vaccine.” Christiana Dominic, 25, a mother of five, who knows the importance of immunisation, sadly keeps missing them due to forgetfulness.

According to her: “When they came to our house, I told them and they advised me to come to the facility. Here I am today because I want to prevent diseases and ensure my children have good health.

I missed some when I travelled, sometimes I forget. “For the past eight months I forgot to give my baby vaccination, they will have to give her all the missed vaccines.”

While 32-year-old teacher and mother of two, Rukayat Akintunde, also falls under the category of mothers who forget the immunisation date of their children, however, found a way to ensure her children make up for each immunisation they miss. “I missed some immunisation for my first child because I was in school and there was no time to come and collect it.

When he was about two years old I stopped, but I used to collect during the outreach when they bring the medicine to the house because I know the importance of this immunisation. It helps the baby to grow and function. It protects from all these sicknesses everywhere.”

During a visit to some schools, it was noticed that almost all the students have been vaccinated with the yellow fever shot across all classes, in addition to measles vaccination for students in crèche and kindergarten classes.

School heads

The administrator of Legacy Schools, Akwonjo in Alimosho LGA, Lagos, Jadesola Oyebanji explained that the students who did not receive the vaccinations in school had already been vaccinated at other locations including churches.

“Only those who were not vaccinated in their churches were vaccinated and only parents who gave consent were the ones whose children were vaccinated and a whole large number of them were vaccinated that day, we had a very large turnout

“When we called our parents who did not sign the consent letter most of them said their children had already taken the vaccine.”

On his part, the Manager Ajegunle Primary School Agege, Ganiyu Shola, noted that for the first time since he started managing the school: “Parents were more comfortable with their children receiving immunisation in school. Before now they usually refused but when the consent form was sent to them, to my surprise, many parents agreed to the immunisation.”

Turnout

This shows that unlike previous vaccination campaigns, the SIA recorded a huge success, as the state witnessed a massive uptake of the various vaccines most especially the yellow fever, measles vaccines as well as the HPV vaccine.

According to the Health Education Officer for Alimosho LGA, Mrs Akingbehin Adeyinka, the magic wand was the early commencement of an aggressive awareness campaign before the official rollout of the SIA on the field.

She explained: “We started the sensitisation two months prior to the programme, leveraging on meetings, community meetings with youth groups and religious groups.

We also have enough banners, posters everywhere; in fact, one is attached to a team. But most importantly, the funding support from UNICEF made it easy to do a lot of things early enough.”

Adeyinka added that the early preparation reduced cases of rejection to the barest minimum; however, the few recorded were addressed with majority accepting to be immunised.

“Though it was very minimal this time around, we’ve been trying to talk to them, explain the purpose, educate them on the antigens, the immunisations and at the end of the day they cooperate with us,” she noted. Odunola Yetunde highlighted the immunisation gaps hitherto witnessed in Lagos State have drastically reduced.

“For this SIA, they really tried compared to the ones they have been doing. Most of the schools that were not collecting before all cooperated and allowed the teams to vaccinate children whose parents signed the consent form in their schools.”

However, due to the high uptake of vaccines during the SIA, Agege Local Government Area was confronted with a shortage in the HPV shots, the Health Education and Health Promotion Officer of the local government, Owoleke Samuel revealed. “This was because we successfully dispelled negative rumours about the vaccines and encouraged the mothers, sensitising them to know the usefulness of the vaccine.

Not only that, through the various training that we attended, we now have more knowledge of the damage that the virus can cause if not quickly curbed. So all these steps have helped improve the uptake of the vaccine, and that is why we had a shortage,” he revealed.

Samuel explained that due to false information on social media, the HPV when it was first introduced last year suffered massive rejection, however, prior to commencement of the SIA, health educators were better trained on how best to correct the misconceptions and false narratives making the rounds all over the internet.

According to him, most adults have been urging the government to extend the age bracket for the free vaccine to enable older girls and women to guard themselves against cervical cancer.

“So far, we were able to dispel a lot of rumour and if you look at the current SIA you will understand that we have shortage of HPV and that was because we successfully dispelled the rumour and encouraged the mothers, sensitised them to know the usefulness of the vaccine.

“Not only has that, through the various trainings that we attended, we now have more knowledge of the damages that the virus can cause if not quickly curved. All these steps helped improve the uptake of the vaccine, and that is why we are having shortage now.”

The shortage, which was also witnessed in other LGAs in the state, is testament to the impact of work done by the government through the support of UNICEF, to ensure a high uptake in all of the immunisations integrated into the SIA.

Affirming the shortage of the HPV due to high uptake and demand, the Health Education Officer of Lagos Mainland, Mrs Adeyemi Zainab maintained that the strategic planning and implementation exercises carried out long before commencement of the SIA were instrumental to the high uptake of the yellow vaccine, HPV and other vaccines.

“The strategic preparation by the state and UNICEF really helped. That was why we did not have many rejections compared to previous programmes.

All the key stakeholders were already aware before the programme even started so it was so easy to pass the information down,” she noted. The Staff Nurse, Sango Primary Health Care Centre, Agege, Tolulope Ogunnusi confirmed the impact of the SIA on the uptake of routine immunisation and missed vaccinations when she said:

“The number of mothers coming in has been increasing because we do health talk, outreaches and even the programme that is going on is also helping us to enlighten the mothers in the communities, create awareness on the importance and benefits of the immunisation and people are coming

“Through the SIA we were able to capture some defaulters that don’t want to come due to one reason or the other. So we can say we have met our ward target. Many more are still coming because they are fully aware about this programme and want to take the yellow fever vaccine.”

Mary Igwe, a community health worker, confirmed that her team has been encouraging defaulters whose children have missed multiple immunisations to visit any health facility closest to them to register, get an immunisation card and immunise their children to build their immunity against vaccine preventable diseases.

She also noted that for the first time, her work on the field went easy in comparison to other vaccination campaigns. Her team has been immunising residents with measles vaccine and HPV for young girls between ages nine and 14.

“We’ve worked 10 streets today. The outcome is impressive. People are coming out to receive the vaccine. Many people are recommending us and inviting their loved ones to come and take the vaccine because our mobilisers have been telling them to take the vaccine.”

