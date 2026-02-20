How Human Traffickers Lure Youths With Fake Scholarship To South Asia For Cybercrimes

… NAPTIP rescue girls infected with HIV in Anambra

The National Agency for the Prohibition of trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raised the alarm and warned Nigerian youths to be vigilant of human traffickers who promise them scholarships abroad.

The agency said the new trick used by the traffickers is to target vibrant and intelligent girls and boys who are good in information technology and computer operations.

The agency Spokesperson, Mr. Vincent Adekoye, in a statement said the traffickers always go after brilliant girls and boys who don’t drink or smoke and then promise them scholarships to study abroad and gainful employment, instead they use them for cybercrimes, romance scams and other criminal vices. It was learnt that many youths have fallen into the trap of the human traffickers in Nigeria.

Genesis

On February 11, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, speaking on the latest operation carried out by the Agency and the nature of the exploitation of the victims, alerted Nigerians to the new activities of traffickers and called for the collaboration of all stakeholders.

“This is a new dimension of the human trafficking phenomenon that targets vibrant and intelligent Nigerians. The trafficker goes after boys and girls who have one skill or the other, but preferably computer and IT skills, and those who do not drink alcohol or smoke.

They promise them scholarship and gainful employment. “On arrival at the destination country, the victims are trained on various methods of scam. Some of them are enrolled in the language school, preferably Chinese, and, within the shortest time, graduate as translators and are offered the role of Customer Care to deceive their targets.

“The victims explained that they were compelled to target individuals and organisations from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Ethiopia, and Canada for romance scams, investment scams, crypto-currency scams, and other online fraud.

“The victims disclosed that they were accommodated in a hostel with bunks and provided with all the necessary gadgets, and are forced to go after their targets. They are monitored by fierce looking mafia men who also torture any of them who refuse to meet their daily targets.

“The Victims also explained that while a few of them who refused to do the bidding of the traffickers are tortured to death inside the horror chamber called ‘the dark room’, others had their organs harvested, especially the young ones with nonsmoking history.” She added that, this is a new dimension in trafficking to destination countries in the Southeast Asian Region, and it is disturbing.

Partners

“We have reactivated our various connections so that, with the support of partners, this deadly trafficking syndicate will be dislodged and the ringleaders arrested. “NAPTIP appreciates the support and collaboration of members of the Civil Society organisation in the South Asia Region, Eden (Myanmar), the British Government, and also the Nigerian Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Embassy played a significant role in facilitating the repatriation process, including the issuance of Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs) for some of the victims,” the NAPTIP Director General stated.

Rescue

In a renewed onslaught against the activities of organised criminal elements targeting vulnerable Nigerians, the agency had rescued and repatriated 23 Nigerian youths suspected to be victims of human trafficking from Thailand.

The operation was carried out with the support and collaboration of stakeholders, the victims who were deceived, recruited, and trafficked to some Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia, for cyber enabled crimes such as romance scam, crypto-currency-related fraud, and investment scam in the destination countries, have arrived in Nigeria.

According to her, the development came barely a few weeks after promising a hard time for human traffickers in the country. She promised an improved collaboration and upscale strategy to detect, dislodge, and disorganise activities of human trafficking targeting any Nigerian.

Hotel Raid

In another development, Operatives from NAPTIP raided a popular hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, arresting four suspected traffickers, and rescued 17 alleged victims of human trafficking. The NAPTIP spokesperson, Adekoye, said during the coordinated operations, which was carried out with the support of the military, two suspects allegedly involved in the selling and buying of babies within the states of the South East Region were apprehended.

Infected Wth HIV

He said sadly, four of the underage victims rescued during the raid at the hotel were said to be infected with HIV and are currently being counselled by a Team of caregivers from NAPTIP and volunteers from the Anambra State Aids Control Agency.

According to Adekoye, the NAPTIP, Director General, Binta Adamu Bello, had few weeks ago read the riot act to human traffickers in the country and promised to make the year 2026 unpleasant for them if they failed to desist from their nefarious activities.

He said the operation at the facility followed a credible intelligence by a non-state actor based in Anambra State which indicated the presence of some underage girls within the said facility and the health status of the victims, having carried out a voluntary screening on them after proper counselling.

“Investigation revealed that residents of the area have, before now expressed worries over the unwholesome activities of the operators of the hotel which has about 45 rooms, especially the influx of men who daily throng there to cool off with the underage girls.”

Victims Caught in the Act

Adekoye said during the operation, some of the victims were caught in the act with the randy lovers, other victims were seen in skimpy wears and bump shots apparently waiting for their usual customers. He said during the interrogation, the victims confessed that they were recruited from Benue, Imo, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states and trafficked to Onitsha for alleged prostitution into the hotel.

The victims added that each of them remits the sum of N20, 000 to N25, 000 to their “Madam” daily by sleeping with about five men with multiple sex rounds.

Victim Recounts Experience

One of the victims narrated how she got to the hotel from Akwa Ibom State through her boyfriend who said he got a job for her in Onitsha, Anambra State. “It was my boyfriend who said he saw a job for me here in Onitsha. When I arrived here, the Madam sent someone to pick me at the park and she introduced me to this hustling job.

She said I will work for her and pay N20,000 daily and that at the end of the year, she will buy me a box filled with assorted clothes and the sum of N500, 000 so that I can be free to go and start my own work. “It is not with a good mind that I am doing this job, but it was too late for me to refuse,” one of the Victims narrated.

Another Victim whose status is compromised stated that, “When the people came here to test us. They told me that I have been infected, and they advised me and my friends that we need to start treatment to flush out the infection. They gave us medicine.

But, after they left, our Madam beat us seriously because we came out of the rooms to see the people who tested us. “She collected the medicine they gave to us and warned us that we should never go out for any treatment again. I cried and cried for hours, and the more I cried, the more she beat me,” another victim narrated her ordeal with a bitter lamentation.

NAPTIP DG

Speaking on the development, Adamu Bello expressed sadness over the plight of the victims, especially their deteriorating health status at the hotel.

“I want to sincerely thank the military in Onitsha for their support to NAPTIP during this operation, and also the Gender and Human Rights State Response Team (GHR-SRT) domiciled under the Anambra State Aids Control Agency (ANSACA) in the Office of the Governor who provided timely intervention and collaboration that led to the rescue of the underage girls.