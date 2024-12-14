How Human Assets Drive Advonics’ Successes

Share

The greatest resource of any organisation is its human assets. Not the machines, materials, and money. Thus, despite his acknowledged entrepreneurial ingenuity that has helped to steer Advonics Services Nigeria Limited on the path of monumental and mouth-watering successes, the group managing director and chief executive officer, Emmanuel Egboh, is fastidious about staff strength.

Hence, he is quick to say: “At Advonics, humans are our greatest asset. We have multi-talented and committed individuals, whose passion aligns with the company’s mission statement to provide excellent security services.” Indeed, and in spite of all the new technology, strategic marketing, and top-notch customer services that have elevated the rating and renown of the company, Advonic’s human resource is credited as the most important element of its success story. Egboh is the driving force behind one of the foremost security services companies in Nigeria, with clientele that traverse the nation’s security agencies, the Department of State Servuices, inclusive. But he always says he could not have come this far without his team of dedicated and experienced specialists in diverse fields of expertise, who consistently demonstrate a penchant for excellence, evidenced by the outstanding performances that have enhanced the company’s growth, potential, and profitability.

The CEO has a dynamic sound board, support system, and deputy in Naomi Egboh, a seasoned strategic alliances and partnerships. The mass communication graduate of Madonna University, where she also bagged a PGD in Business Administration, is an Agile Scrum Master and Project Management Professional with over a decade of experience in the technology and telecommunications sectors. Egboh Ghana, Kenya: Statehood indicators Nigeria should follow Before her current role, she had honed her skills in business development, risk management, contract negotiation, and regulatory compliance, and brings to bear a unique blend of business acumen, cus- tomer-focused strategies, and partnership excellence to drive success in dynamic and challenging environments.

Leading the business development team is Maxwell Nkemchor Egboh, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Lagos. With over 27 years of experience as an entrepreneur, Maxwell possesses nonpareil communication, marketing, technical, analytical, and problem-solving skills. He is also widely reputed for his strategic sales techniques and strong relationship-building capabilities. Emeka Onyema is the Chief financial officer. He has over 24years of experience in treasury and business development in the Nigerian banking industry. Emeka seamlessly interfaces with suppliers, consultants, external contractors, external auditors, and key decision-makers to streamline business operations that drive growth, increase efficiency with the bottom line, and develop and implement financial controls matrix and processes. He is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

The chief operating officer of the company is Ajih Noel Emeka, a former special adviser to the billionaire chairman of Zinox Technologies, Dr Leo Stan Ekeh. He oversees every aspect of marketing, resource allocation, and client relations. Anthony Chiedu Onwordi is the chief technical officer and HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) coordinator. Behind his youthful dashing looks are almost two decades of robust experience in the telecommunications and security sectors, where he successfully managed diverse projects. Anthony is responsible for guaranteeing the success of specific products or product line implementation and maintenance of project plans including troubleshooting and potential issues by reviewing plans, specifications, and designs. An Applied Physics graduate, Anthony possesses a diploma in Operations Management, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), and Funda- mentals of Quality Assurance and Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Compliance.

For more than 30 years, Jignesh Mehta, worked in both private and public sec- tors where he successfully incubated and managed diverse projects across India and eight African countries and in the military and civil PPE market segment. Mehta, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Mathematics, and advanced graduate certifications in soft- ware engineering and internet security and telecommunication programming technologies, has consulted with several organisations and agencies to optimise their physical and digital asset security management. He is the OEM Technical Partner for ASNL. Onoigboria Ogbaimen Nathaniel serves as technical advisor. A political science graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Nathaniel has over three decades of experience, straddling both the public and private sectors. Notably, he has served as General Manager of the Technical and Capacity Building Department, Directorate of Aviation Security Services, FAAN Headquarters; and Chief Security Officer at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport. Interestingly, Advionics continues to tap from the financial management wizardry of Sam Anani, an accomplished banker and former commissioner for finance in Cross River State (1999 – 2003) who supervised the growth from six in 1999 to over 20 banks, establishing a presence in Calabar, the state capital. He was also responsible for generating tremendous private sector goodwill and confidence in the government, which saw the attraction of substantial support from financial institutions that enabled the enormous developmental initiatives recorded by the state during former Governor Donald Duke’s administration.

In the second term of the Duke Administration, Anani served as Commissioner for Trade and Investments before being re- deployed as the pioneer managing director of the Tinapa Free Zone and Business Re- sort, where he supervised the implementation, from concept to the realisation, of the US$400m Tinapa project (a mixed-use development) in Cross River State. He resigned in 2007 to establish Management Investment Trusts Limited, a consultancy firm focused on delivering cutting-edge business development, incubation, and business restructuring/reengineering services. Anani is the Financial Advisor for ASNL. It is no wonder, therefore, that Advonics has continued to attract recognition from major institutions, groups and business owners, who not only have confidence in its ability to deliver but are living proof of its capacity, and competence.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"