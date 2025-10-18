How Huge Disparity In Reward System Promotes Wrong Values

•It’s tragic that virtue is vilified, vice is rewarded –Anyokwu

For those, who have been following the trend of Nigeria’s reward system in recent time, it has become selective and highlights a major disconnect in the society. Many have argued that rewards now tilt towards “spectacle over substance”, thereby diminishing societal values. ISIOMA MADIKE, reports

Nigeria, in recent times, grapples with the challenge of balancing its youth population with the preservation of moral values. These, according to some opinions, pose an ethical problem for the younger generation. However, there have been stories surrounding the nation’s reward system that some believe highlight, essentially, a major disconnect. The stories have been centered on what has been described as “high-profile, often extravagant rewards” that favours, for instance, sports and entertainment. These have been observed by many as contrasting with “underwhelming and sometimes negligible rewards for academic excellence”.

Still fresh in mind, is the presidential Lagasse of a $100,000 prize (over ₦150 million), conferment of national honours, and gift of a three-bedroom apartment to Super Falcons after conquering Africa to retain the WAFCON title they have won a record 10 times in Morocco.

The same gesture was also extended to the women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, who equally won their seventh AfroBasketball and fifth consecutive title in Côte d’Ivoire. Within the same period, a 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullah Aminu had emerged as the world’s best in English Language Skills at the TeenEagle Global Finals in London. What the same system gave to her as reward was, at best, an insult to education, according to informed minds. She got a measly sum of ₦200,000 without a scholarship.

The so-called “national honour” evaporated into mere ceremony immediately after she left Abuja. N75,000 each to two overall best graduating students were also said to have been given in a Nigerian university. Tragic as this may seem, it sends, according to many, a wrong message to millions of Nigerian youths. The dots – a Professor of Linguistics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Fellow, Netherlands Institute for Advanced Study, Amsterdam, Chris Agbedo (Ph.D.) – said are not difficult to connect. Agbedo added that a so- ciety that pours millions into short-lived sporting triumphs but barely invests in its intellectual champions, teaches its youths that dribbling a ball is more valuable than breaking intellectual boundaries.

He said: “The stories from Nigeria’s ivory towers reinforce the same tragic picture. In the psychological marketplace of ideas, young people often ask themselves a simple but sobering question. Is effort worth the reward? Their answers are shaped not by what the government or soci- ety proclaims but by what it demonstrably rewards. “In today’s Nigeria, this calculus increasingly tilts to- ward despair, producing a catchphrase that has become both mantra and lament among the youth and Gen Z demographic—‘school na scam.’”

Academics react A Professor of English at the University of Lagos, Christopher Anyokwu, told this reporter that honest la- bour needs to be rewarded as it’s customary. He believes that if anyone applies themselves in any noble venture, society is duty bound to remunerate them accordingly. “So, those who say that education is a scam are obviously in error, as education will remain the key to development and better life. However, in Nigeria, it’s rather tragic that virtue is vilified and punished while vice is celebrated and rewarded handsomely. “It’s up to the readers to determine for themselves what constitutes virtue and what constitutes vice.

“Moreover, it’s sad that parents have lost the plot regarding child upbringing and mentoring. Regardless of the challenges facing them, parents must do their level best to provide guidance and a life worthy of emulation to their children,” he added. Dr Chukwuma Anyanwu, an Associate Professor and Head of Department of Theatre Arts, Delta State University, Abraka, disagreed with those who believe that the reward system diminishes or erodes societal values. He said on the contrary, it is uplifting and encouraging, provided the reward is commensurate with the achievement. The reward system is, he added, an essential part of any progressive society.

“Nigeria is not exempted. You reward a person or organisation for a job well done as evidence that they are appreciated. It’s normal. It encourages the recipient to do more. So, it’s not true that the reward system diminishes or erodes societal values. On the contrary it is uplifting and encouraging provided the reward is commensurate with the achievement. “But, when priorities are misplaced and the reward is for trivialities, then, such reward becomes obscene, provides the opposite effect and becomes counterproductive as is prevalent in our country with its penchant for doing the unexpected.

“The example of the Big Brother Nigeria comes easily to mind when you see the winner being celebrated while those who do exploits for Nigeria in the academic field are treated with scorn and indifference,” he said. Anyanwu said that Nigeria got to this “unfortunate” state of affairs when her leadership began to drop right from the Second and Third Republics.

He added: “Look around you, in which country does its academia frequently go on strike as it happens here? None comparable to Nigeria! The leadership doesn’t seem to understand the value of education. Which country in the entire world except Nigeria does not have its currency begin from the lowest figure if not Nigeria? “What is the reward system? A country that doesn’t honor agreements that it freely entered into with her citizens has no value, no integrity, and no redeeming grace. There’s a saying that when a goat is chewing curd, its kids watch its mouth, that’s mentorship.

“Which individual is encouraged or can be expected to do what is right after watching the antics and lifestyle of our political class? Does it reflect a value system that is encouraging? After 35 years in the classroom or civil service, you cannot boast of a decent house, a decent car? “Which lecturer in Nigeria can purchase a, let’s say, 2008 model vehicle without borrowing? And look at the rulers living life of opulence! Why should the country not nosedive in morality?

“So, we got to where we are when we started enjoying the fruits of illegal wealth, celebrating corruption and up- holding a negative mirror to the society. With the rulers always travelling abroad on medical and all manners of tourism, what do you expect? “It’s going to get worse in the near future because the signs all point to a failed society. Except something is done to change the narrative by punishing evil and rewarding virtue, it can only get worse.

“But who’s going to bell the cat? Is it the same ruling class that has descended to the nadir point of corruption and indecency without any iota of integrity, devoid of shame that can turn things around? Is it the society that is goading them on and celebrating them? The future is indeed gloomy in terms of moral values for the country.

“Why would education not be seen and regarded as a scam in a society where right is wrong? Oyono in his novel, The old man and the medal, posed the question, ‘what is the use of being innocent and humble in a society where virtue and honesty no longer pays?’ “So, with the example of children, who should be in either secondary or tertiary institutions driving about in posh cars which a professor with decades of teaching cannot afford, why would education not be regarded as a scam? “What is a scam by the way? Is it not a mirage; something that has no value, no worth? Is it not something that cannot be relied upon to make a positive difference in one’s life? So, indeed, in Nigeria and Nigeria alone, yes, education is a scam! The global salary structure index shows that Nigerian academics are the least paid despite their accomplishments globally.

“Those who are coming in to lecture in Nigerian tertiary institutions are doing it just for the sake of getting employed. Only very few come in because of the pas- sion and love for the profession. Thus, for the former, you hear stories of extortion and harassment and for the latter; they just have to trudge on.” To get out, the professor believes, would require lots of courage and will- power on the part of leadership, parents, guardians, employers of labour and elders in the society. In the early ’70s in Nigeria up to the ’80s, a child belonged to all. “Parents reported recalcitrant children to teachers and elders for discipline but not anymore. Modern day parents for reasons best known to them, defend the evils and moral laxity of their children.

They would not discipline them and they don’t want anyone else to do so. “Reason, some children through the various cyber and ritual practices of making money are their family’s breadwinners. And once parents lack economic power, they lose control and things get worse. We just have to get a government that can create employ- ment opportunities and make parents regain their respect for them. “To reverse the trend, governments at all levels should create jobs, all categories of workers must receive salaries commensurate with the jobs they do. Parents should start having a rethink, and this should not be biological par- ents alone, but everyone in a position to correct is a parent. “The government and all concerned must take responsibility and insist that the right thing should be done and the time is now,” Anyanwu said. The Director, National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency, Dr (Mrs) Rose Gidado, also said that Nigerian society’s current state can be attributed to various factors, including cultural influences, parenting styles, and societal values. Gidado said the emphasis on material rewards and instant gratification might have contributed to the current situation.

In Nigeria, cultural attitudes toward parenting and reward systems, she said, are shifting with a growing emphasis on child-centred parenting. She told this reporter that while it’s understandable to want to encourage kids to excel in various fields, promot- ing huge rewards for achievements in sports and entertainment, for instance, over education can have negative consequences. It’s essential, she said, to strike a balance and recognise the value of educational achievements as well. This, according to her, doesn’t mean diminishing the importance of sports and entertainment, but rather highlighting the significance of education in a child’s development.

She said: “The notion that ‘education is a scam’ can be a concerning trend. This might stem from the fact that educational achievements often don’t receive the same level of recognition or rewards as sports and entertainment. It’s crucial to emphasise the value of education and provide support for students to excel academically. “To address this issue, we need to re-evaluate our reward systems by ensuring that educational achievements and other valuable skills are recognised and rewarded. We need to also encourage parents to adopt authoritative parenting styles that balance discipline and nurturing. “And foster a growth mindset by emphasizing the importance of hard work, resilience, and learning from failures.

Yes, poor parenting can significantly contribute to raising poorly behaved children. When parents fail to provide a stable, supportive environment, children may struggle with emotional regulation, social skills, and academic performance. “Factors like neglect, harsh discipline, and lack of emotional support can have long-lasting effects on a child’s development. The system can also provide parenting education and support and offer resources and workshops to help parents develop effective parenting skills.

“Encourage positive reinforcement to nurture a culture of positive reinforcement, recognizing and rewarding good behaviour. Foster a supportive community to build a community that supports families and provides resources for parents and children. Let’s work together to create a more supportive environment for our children.”