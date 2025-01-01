How House Of Reps Fared In 2024

Share

The 10th House of Representatives, led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, officially closed on December 19 for the Christmas and New Year break. PHILIP NYAM writes on some of the highlights of its activities in 2014

On December 19, the House od Representatives adjourned for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The House has already expended 18 months out of its four-year tenure and Nigerians have varied opinions on its performances.

While some applaud the lawmakers for some landmark decisions, resolutions and legislation, some hold them responsible for the hard times that have been the lot of Nigerians since the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Immediately after his election as speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas constituted an ad hoc committee headed by the majority leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, which drafted a Legislative Agenda that has since been launched and is now a working document for the 10th Assembly.

The Legislative Agenda consists of eight priority areas that are deeply intertwined with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. These include strengthening good governance, improving national security, law reform, economic growth and development, inclusion and open parliament, influencing Nigeria’s foreign policy, and environmental sustainability.

Since its inauguration, the House has passed 89 bills across all priority areas. In its first session, the House introduced 1,351 bills, the highest number in any first session since 1999 and it was from these that 89 were passed.

Some of these include the Electric Power Sector Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Federal Audit Service Bill, 2023; the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2023; the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024; the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the National Anthem Bill, 2024; and the Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2023.

The House also made significant advances in regional and sectoral development passing the Niger Delta Development Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the South East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023, which prioritised regional development and socio-economic growth. The Nigerian Medical Research Council (Establishment) Bill, 2023, fosters advancements in healthcare delivery.

Social sector reforms include the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Bill, 2023, enhancing emergency response capabilities, and the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, addressing barriers to accessing tertiary education. According to the speaker, “these laws address critical aspects of governance, security, and economic reform”.

But Nigerians are waiting patiently to see what the lawmakers would do with the controversial Tax Reform Bills, which have become the centre of attraction. The speaker has promised that the House will be fair and transparent in considering the bills. He said, “Let me be clear: the House has not yet taken a definitive position on these bills.

Our role is to scrutinise them thoroughly, ensuring they align with the best interests of our constituents and the nation at large. We owe this duty to Nigerians.”. Summing up, Abbas noted: “The proposed tax reform bills aim to diversify our revenue base, promote equity, and foster an enabling environment for investment and innovation.

However, as representatives of the people, we must approach these reforms thoughtfully, understanding their potential implications for every segment of society. Taxes should be fair, transparent, and justifiable, balancing the need for public revenue with the burdens they impose on individuals and businesses.”

On public hearings, and analysis of sessional reports from committees in 2024, records show that as of June 13, 2024, 679 motions were moved on the floor of the 10th House. Of these, 672 (99 per cent) were being considered at various committees, while seven (1%) were negatived.

Among these motions, 43 (6.0 per cent) were referred to ad-hoc committees and 629 (93 per cent) to standing committees. The House committees held a total of 502 meetings in the first session of the 10th House. Further analysis shows the frequency distribution of meetings conducted by 117 House committees.

The data reveals that 91 committees (77.8 per cent) conducted between 1 and 5 meetings, 21 committees (17.9 per cent) held between six and 10 meetings, and four committees (3.4 per cent) held more than 11 meetings each.

However, one committee did not convene any meetings during this period. According to the speaker, out of the 240 public petitions currently under investigation, a total of 40 cases have been closed.

“In contrast, 10 cases have been laid before the House for further consideration. By this, the House has shown that it is sensitive and responsive to the people’s yearnings,” he said.

By July 2024, the House committees had conducted numerous public hearings, processing a total of 679 motions of which 672 were referred to committees for further action, reflecting a vigorous legislative process.

Furthermore, committees undertook 107 oversight visits to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), ensuring accountability and alignment with our legislative goals. The House also addressed 240 public petitions and resolved forty cases, highlighting its responsiveness to the concerns of citizens.

The House has in the last one year been proactive in engaging the public in its activities, thereby giving the people a sense of belonging. Beyond legislation, the House has undertaken various initiatives to deepen public engagement and enhance the legislative process.

The Green Chamber in June 2024 organised the ‘House Open Week 2024’, where it presented its one-year scorecard. The House Open Week provided a unique opportunity to engage directly with the public, fostering a culture of accountability and mutual respect.

The House also held several other engagements including the National Dialogue on State Policing, the National Discourse on Nigerian Security Challenges, a retreat on the effective implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, tax reform modernisation dialogues, the Citizens’ Town Hall on the 2024 Appropriation Bill, and the pre-legislative presentation of tax reform bills.

Other engagements include international dialogue organised by the House committee on the review of the 1999 constitution on women and the constitution amendment process in Nigeria, in October, the national dialogue on local government and constitution amendment as well as the House interactive session with the Nigerian public to share insights on its legislative activities, a youth town hall meeting on the 2025 budget on December 16, 2024, the National citizens summit on constitutional reform and campaign on ending violence against women and girls on 10th December and the National dialogue on local government and constitution amendment among others.

According to the speaker, these engagements underscore our commitment to ensuring that governance is inclusive, participatory, and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.

Findings from the study reveal significant developments in legislative activism. In its first session, the House introduced 1,351 bills, the highest number in any first session since 1999. Of these, 89 bills were passed, reflecting the House’s commitment to legislative efficiency and effectiveness.

The House has championed increased representation of women in governance and partnered with organizations such as UN Women to promote gender equality. On October 10, 2024, in a symbolic gesture, the speaker vacated his seat for a 16-year-old gender advocate, Miss Isabel Anani to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child. On December 16, 2024, President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly.

The House has committed it to committee review and will host a Town Hall in January 2025 to gather public input, ensuring that the budget aligns with the needs of Nigerians. In the words of the speaker, “we recognise the economic challenges arising from recent reforms, including removing subsidies.

In solidarity with the Nigerian populace, Members have willingly relinquished 50% of their salaries to support government efforts to mitigate these challenges’ impact. Such sacrifices are essential for building a self-reliant and prosperous nation, and we remain dedicated to alleviating the burden our citizens face.”

In the year under review, the 10th House played a pivotal role in mediating conflicts and ensuring the smooth resolution of crises before they escalate.

A notable example of their intervention is with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), where the timely dialogue and negotiations led to the successful call-off of a nationwide strike, thereby averting further potential economic disruptions.

Additionally, the House’s proactive engagement with the Nigerian Teachers Union swiftly resolved their grievances, ensuring minimal disruption to the educational sector.

Similarly, their effective mediation with the Nigerian Medical Association facilitated the resolution of key issues, promoting stability within the healthcare sector.

The House in 2024 witnessed a gale of defections from opposition lawmakers to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). First to defect was the lawmaker representing the Kabba Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi state, Hon. Idris Salman, who abandoned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the ruling APC in July 2024.

In October 2024, Hon. Christian Nkwonta, representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal constituency of Abia state and Hon. Abubakar Gumi representing Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency of Zamfara state both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) jumped ship to the APC.

The biggest of the defections happened on December 5, 2024, when four lawmakers from the Labour Party and one from the PDP crossed over to the APC.

Those from the Labour Party were Hon. Chinedu Okere (Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/ Owerri West federal constituency), Hon. Matthew Donatus (Kaura federal constituency of Kaduna state), Hon. Akiba Bassey (Calabar Municipal/Odukpani federal constituency of Cross River) and Hon. Esosa Iyawe (Ordeo federal constituency of Edo state).

From the PDP, was the daughter of a former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suene, representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West federal constituency of Delta state.

On December 10, Hon. Dalyop Fom (Barkin Ladi Riyom federal constituency of Plateau state) also defected from Labour Party to APC. Similarly, on December 12, Hon. Alfred Ajang, representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency of Plateau state, left the Labour Party for APC.

Despite achievements recorded by the House, many Nigerians and indeed, some stakeholders picked holes in the modus operandi of the 10th House bordering on its resolutions and decisions.

One, the House was criticised for its accelerated passage of the “Bill for an Act to provide for the National Anthem of Nigeria, and for matters related thereto,” reverting to the old National Anthem,” Nigeria We Hail Thee.”

The bill, which was sponsored by the House leader, Julius Ihonvbere was taken through first, second and third reading at a sitting, drawing flaks from the opposition.

The lower house also incurred the wrath of the opposition for extending the period for the implementation of the N21.83 trillion 2023 capital component of the budget and the extension of the N21.7 trillion supplementary budget to December 2024.

This decision was heavily criticised by the opposition and other Nigerians. Similarly, the House was criticised for its continuous and seamless approval of foreign loans for President Tinubu’s administration even though the nation’s total public debt had grown beyond N137 trillion.

With the 2025 Appropriation Bill before the House, many stakeholders are of the view that the lawmakers should give the proposed budget the attention it deserves to improve the economy and standard of living of Nigerians.

The House is due to reconvene on January 15 and Nigerians are expectant that having interacted with their constituents during the Christmas and New Year break, the legislators are more abreast with issues affecting their areas and would do better in the new year.

