How Hilda Baci, Pretty Mike, Others Showed Up at AR Accessoriez Unveil

Fashion influencer and model, Amarachi Reginald held an exquisite party to unveil her first fashion store in Lekki, Lagos and her celebrity friends did not dis- appoint in showing their support to the young entrepreneur.

Guinness World record holder for longest cooking marathon, Hilda Baci, who happens to be the cel- ebrants best friend was not just early to support her friend who is achieving her long-term dream, she was attending to every detail of the event, a gesture rarely seen among famous people.

Other celebrities that graced the fashion store launch, pretty Mike, Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, Timi Dakolo, comedy skit maker, Sydney Talker, fast rising music artist Dremo, who was formerly in Davido’s record label pledged their support at the event by turning it into a shopping experience.

The 23-year-old AmaReginald, as she is fondly called told the media who were present at the event that launching the physical store is a five years dream finally coming true. “AR Accessoriez started in 2019 and since then, I have been dreaming of owning a physical store because I first started online.

So five years down the line, the dream is finally coming true. “When I first started the online AR Accessoriez, it was a swimwear online store. We were retailing imported swim wears, beach wears, vacation outfits, but today we have expanded our offerings. We are now selling female clothing, shoes, bags, jeans. So before, it was just swim wears,” she said.

Reginald who studied Theater Arts in the university, while accrossing the highly competitive fashion market stated that she knows that she is confident that the business will expand because shw is one hundred percent sure that her pieces are unique.

Advicing other young people like her who would love own fashion store, she said, “I will like other aspiring entrepreneurs to know that their dreams are valid. Trust me, when I saw myself owing a store, my parents didn’t see it with me. I wanted them to know that this is what I wanted to do.

Once you make up your mind, everyone will tag along. The dream may be too big for your mum or your dad to see but it won’t be too big for you to see. I will tell the people who want to do this that they need to be consistent and be different. Dream that dream, its valid.”