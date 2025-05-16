How Herders, Farmers’ Clash Escalate Tension, Threaten Peace In Benue

Share

We’re facing warfare –Deputy Governor

The persistent coordinated killings in Benue State as a result of the alleged clashes between herders and farmers have escalated tension and threatened peace in the state.

The clashes have led to lose of lives, displacement, threat to food security and violence. The conflict was said to have stemmed from struggle for land and water, but now exacerbated by population growth and climate change.

Our correspondent learnt that another factor in the clash between the herders and farmers is the open grazing restrictions in the state which has been a point of contention, leading to tensions and violence.

Attacks

In the recent attack on Monday, May 12, 2025, five people were killed and five others abducted, amid a worsening wave of northern insecurity. The incidents was said to have occurred in Buruku and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

Suspected armed herders launched two separate attacks, killing five people in Mbakundu, Mbaya Council Ward of Buruku LGA, and two others on the Makurdi/Naka road in Gwer West LGA.

A local resident in Buruku, who requested anonymity, said the assailants invaded Mbakundu in the early hours of Monday, shooting indiscriminately. “So far, five bodies have been recovered, including that of a minor.

Search efforts are ongoing for missing persons,” the source said. The resident lamented what he described as the state government’s “insensitivity” to the plight of rural communities, urging Governor Hyacinth Alia to rise to his constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.

Buruku LGA chairman, Raymond Aondoakura, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, they killed four young men and one little girl. The bodies have been deposited at the mortuary.”

In Gwer West, the chairman, Victor Ormin, said two motorcyclists was ambushed and killed by suspected herders along the Makurdi/Naka road, and their motorcycle set ablaze.

Residents are appealing for urgent intervention from security agencies as attacks have become increasingly frequent and escalate tension across the state.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, Gwer West LGA chairman, Victor Ormin, announced a restriction on movement in and out of the council area from 6:30 p.m. daily. He described it as a temporary measure to prevent further loss of lives.

“There is heightened tension within the council, and killings occur almost daily,” Ormin said, adding that the curfew will be reviewed as security conditions improve.

Gwer West shares boundaries with Gwer East, Makurdi, Otukpo, and Agatu LGAs, and serves as a key transit corridor linking Makurdi to Ankpa in Kogi State and the Makurdi-OtukpoEnugu Federal Highway.

On April 10, 2025 there was another attack by the herders who allegedly made an incursion into four local government areas of the state leaving at least 24 farmers dead in a deadly attack.

The local council areas torched by the herders were: Logo, Kwande, Ukum and Guma local government areas. A resident who didn’t want his name in print said the coordinated attacks and killings came less than a week after the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, led a strong delegation to the state to condole the state governor over the intractable hostility by the herdsmen on the people where he called on President Bola Tinubu to end massive killings in the state.

The source said the Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Sam Ode, who received the CAN national leader, said people of the state are “facing an asymmetric warfare” where the invaders come, strike and disap pear without anyone seeing them.

Many houses have been set ablaze and scores of people flee their homes as a result of the guerilla attack threatening peace and security of the state.

It was learnt that in Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area, the invaders numbering over 20 came in broad daylight and started shooting indiscriminately, killing eight people in the process. A source from Ukum, said many dead bodies were recovered from the bush in Jootar.

The source gave names of the eight persons killed in Mbaterem in Ukum to include: Jonathan Ordooga, Aondogu Torse, Cheater Torse, Yagba Torse, Tersugh Mbaaiiga, Terhemen Emmanuel, Henenshima Apirgwa and Orfega Atuku.

The source added that the deceased persons were on their way to the farm in Tse Apirgwa Shabu area when the herdsmen ambushed and killed them all in a gruesome manner.

While in Logo Local Government, assailants invaded Ayilamo town in Tombo ward through Ikungwa as well as Tse Taste where they killed five persons including a personnel of the state’s Livestock Guard.

In Guma Local Government Area, the home of immediate past governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, five people were reportedly killed, thus bringing the total number of people killed to 24.

A source from the area who simply identified himself as Mr. Gbaden Paul said tension was heightened in Yelewata, Nyiev Council Ward, after a youth was hacked with machete allegedly by militias from Nasarawa State planning further attack.

Soldiers

A resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, said, “if not the swift intervention of the soldiers and police, Ayilamo town would have been completely razed down.”

In Kwande Local Government Area, a youth leader, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, who confirmed the attack and killings in JatoAka said, “the herders took the residents unawares after they stormed the town at about 4 pm on Friday and set several houses ablaze. “Six people were gruesomely massacred while others were wounded.”

Pregnant women and children

It was also learnt that no fewer than 87 people were killed in separate attacks by Fulani militias within 48 hours in Guma and Otukpo LGAs last year.

Kids and pregnant women were not spared by the rampaging terrorists. Clearly, the tears of many of the affected families may never dry. Several local government areas of Benue State are still mourning, days after spiteful attacks by terrorists in the council areas.

The terrorists were not in a hurry to leave during that attack in Umogidi Entekpa, Otukpo LG. A source in Guma said the herders spent hours ransacking, killing and maiming.

Security agencies refused to respond to distress calls. At the end of the day, 51 innocent souls were sent to their graves by the extremists.

Natives of several communities in Guma LG who were forced out of their villages by the Fulani militias, to live in refugee camps at Mgban were also not spared.

The source said the IDPs were brutally attacked. At the end of the operation, no fewer than 36 of these hapless people were killed.

There is a Special Military Task Force in Benue State charged with dealing with militants, but 20 of the LGAs are under the siege of Fulani militias.

They enter towns and villages with so much ease, killing and injuring people. The likes of Gwer East, Agatu, Gwer West, Otukpo, Guma, Makurdi, Logo, Ukum, Apa and Katsina Ala are brashly attacked.

Killing spree

On April 20, 2025, a man suspected to be a bandit went wild in Afia community, Ukum Local Government Area of the state and shot several people dead.

Suspected armed herders had invaded some communities in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas at the same time killing no fewer than 72 people as of last count.

It was learnt that the latest killing was perpetrated by a suspect who is popularly known as ‘government‘, who woke up in the morning of that fateful day, picked up a gun and shot indiscriminately, leading to the death of many people.

The suspect was said to have suffered from mental illness about two months ago, but was treated only to relapse. A source said he is popularly known as government and was having mental illness that was about two months ago and was treated.

Only for him to wake up on the fateful day of the incident picked up a gun and was shooting indiscriminately and ended up killing several people.

Security expert

A security expert, Mr. Johnson Adeniji, said to address the persistent killings in Benue State, there is need to increase security presence in the crisis community and also, improve on intelligence gathering and sharing among the security agencies to identify and prevent potential threats.

Adeniji also called for implementation of community policing initiatives to build trust and cooperation between security agencies and local communities and most importantly is conflict resolution and dialogue between stakeholders, including community leaders, farmers, and herders, He said:

“Implementing peace building initiatives, such as peace education and cultural exchange programs, to promote understanding and tolerance will go a long way in solving the age long crisis in Benue State.

“Provide economic empowerment programs, such as job creation and vocational training, to reduce poverty and unemployment and improve access to social services, such as healthcare and education, to enhance the well-being of the local communities, engaging with local communities to raise awareness about the importance of peace and security is also important in reducing unprovoked killings by the herders in the state.”

He further said, to halt the clashes in the state, the government and security agencies should establish checkpoints and patrols.

“Set up of checkpoints and conduct of regular patrols to monitor movement and prevent the influx of armed groups will also go a long way.

He also spoke of the need for transparency in governance; promoting transparency in governance and security operations to build trust and confidence among the warring factions.”

Police

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state command, Catherine Anene, said she will get back to our correspondent on the persistent killing incident. However, she never responded to the questions as at the time of filling this report.

