How Harsh Economic Realities Spike Depression, Mental Illness, Suicide

…It’s A Complex Public Health Challenge, Says Expert

Taking one’s life

Nigeria has witnessed a rise in the number of suicide cases lately. The number of suicide related deaths recorded in Nigeria in 2023 is 3.5 per 100,000 people, according to a World Health Organisation report. It was gathered that the rate has remained relatively stable over the past few years due to awareness campaign and other means of communication to stop the spread. it is important to note that suicide is a complex issue influenced by various factors such as mental health, social, economic, and cultural issues.

While efforts to address suicide prevention should work towards providing mental health support, addressing social and economic challenges, and reducing stigma associated with those seeking help for mental health issues in the country should be a major focus. It was reported that, no fewer than 79 per- sons committed suicide in Nigeria in 2022. Findings showed that of the 79 persons 70 male and nine female were involved within the period.

The figure, it was noted, did not include the number of suicide cases not reported by survivor’s family. It was also learnt that every suicide is a tragedy that has a lasting impact on the survivors, including the families, friends, communities, and the entire nations.

How people commit suicide

On November 8, a 27-year-old man in Lagos, Joseph Edogbonya, drove from his house at Uni Petrol Housing Estate, Satellite Town, Ojo Local Government Area, to Apongbon Bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, abandoning his Rav 4 Spot Utility Vehicle with registration number LSR 397CC. The Lagos State Police Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said a team of police was mobilised to the scene, met fire fighters from Sari Iganmu, police from Zone 2 Command and Marine Police all searched for the body, all their efforts proved abortive, while the abandoned vehicle was recovered to the nearest police station and nothing incriminating was found including suicide note in the vehicle.

Also, on November 9, a waiter, identi- fied as Chigozie Okechukwu, 27, was found drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in Festac Town, wearing only his boxers. He was immediately rescued to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. Hundeyin, however, said the corpse was removed and deposited at Yaba General Hospital Mortuary. According to a report on May 19, a former Battalion Commanding Officer who led the fight against Boko Haram in the North East, Major U.J Undianyede, was said to have committed suicide. It was learnt that he killed himself less than 72 hours before the verdict of a court- martial trying him for alleged military in- fractions during the war.

On May 27, a 45-year-old Lagos accountant, Folake Abiola, committed suicide at her residence at Osapa London, in the Lekki area of Lagos State. She allegedly drank what was suspected to be insecticide and died shortly after, as her family members, friends and men of the Nigeria Police Force met her lying motionless. Also, on October 12, a 40-year- old woman, Lilian Omokhuale, née Omoruyi Oloton, committed suicide in Edo State after she was defrauded to the tune of over N300 million.

Omokhuale, a mother of two and daughter of a Benin billionaire, drank Sniper and died before help could come her way. This is just as on June 4, a 300-level student of Industrial Design at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Olona Babajide Joseph also committed suicide. The body of Olona was found dangling from the ceiling of his room after some students broke into his off-campus apartment. His friends said he committed suicide because he was accused of fraud. A 34-year-old man, Iliya Adamu, on August 10, reportedly hung himself in Adamawa State after he was accused of stealing N40,000.

The brother of the deceased had lost the N40,000 and accused him of stealing it. Also, a female officer of the Nigerian Air Force, simply identified as George on June 13, reportedly committed suicide in her place of residence at Ikeja, Lagos. It was reported that George, a Master Warrant Officer working at 651 Base Services Group, Resident at Block T5, Flat 8 in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja, was found dead at her home and her body was evacuated to allow for a full inquiry into the cause of her death.

A 39-year-old woman, Lilian Nwarache, was reported to have committed suicide by drinking an insecticide over an illness in the Iwaya area of Lagos State. It was learnt that Nwarache drank the insecticide after she became frustrated with having an illness. The woman was said to have been suffering from a protracted illness and had been seeking a cure in a church in Iwaya, but became frustrated by the condition and drank a full bottle of insecticide on Friday, November 3. It was learnt that she tried to jump into a canal after drinking the insecticide but was prevented by passers-by and was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Recently men of the Nigerian Army (NA), operating under 81 Division prevented a suicide attempt by one Mrs. Francesca Spark, who plunged into the Lagos Lagoon at Marina in an attempt to take her life The 81 Division Nigerian Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Olabosi Olalekan Ayeni said the troops of 65 Battalion NA deployed at the Officers’ Mess, who sighted Mrs. Spark quickly used their military riverine skills and ingenuity to rescue her. She was given first aid and stabilised by the battalion medical team. After stabilising her, the family was contacted and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Spark Oghene Ovie re- siding at Awoyaya, Lagos.

Expert speaks

A Psychologist at Neem Foundation, Ms Chinyereugo Udensi said every day, there is news about people taking their lives. “It has become apparent that Nigerians can take their lives and are taking their lives. “Suicide is the act of intentionally taking your life or causing your death. Suicide is a complex public health challenge, because of the interplay between biological (neurobiological), psychological and social factors.”

She said unfortunately, most Nigerians do not see it that way as a result of cultural, social and religious narratives around suicides. Chinyereugo noted that it has been taught that suicide was as a result of a character flaw, an indication of poor moral standing, an attention-seeking behavior and criminal behavior. She added that the act of committing suicide was not about the desire to die but, a desperate attempt to escape emotional distress.

When people get to a point of being suicidal, it is usually because they feel helpless and hopeless about their situation. Many survivors have compared the experience to a combination of feelings of despair, grief, anxiety and fear, with a desire to end their suffering through death.

Statistics

Chinyereugo noted that data on suicide rates in Nigeria is dependent on who you ask. While suicide has occurred throughout life, it is the second leading cause of death among 15 to 29 years old globally according to World Health Organisation– (WHO). According to her, Nigeria ranks 10th African country with the highest rate of suicide, she stated that the increasing rate of suicide in Nigeria could be attributed to individual and socio-cultural factors.

Police react

While reacting to the issue of rising cases of suicide, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made it clear that according to Nigerian law, attempted suicide is a crime. According to him, if any suicide survivor is arrested, such a person would be prosecuted. He said: “Prevention of suicide is very important, everybody must be involved to stop the taking of one’s life in a cruel and wicked way.”