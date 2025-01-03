How Govt Can Reduce Japa In Health Sector, By NMA

Share

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has appealed to governments to give more incentives to health workers and doctors to reduce ‘japa’ syndrome.

Chairman Happy Adedapo Adedapo on Thursday in Ibadan said the ‘japa’ syndrome, would reduce if the doctors were made comfortable.

He said:“It’s not too much for the government to give car loans to doctors to encourage them and keep them in the system. “We appeal to Governor Makinde to pay the doctors working in the state the medical residency training fund.

“The adjusted consolidated medical salary scale that Federal Government implemented should also be implemented for doctors in Oyo State as well.

“State workers should also enjoy the wage award. It’s not too much for the government to give more incentives to the doctors to encourage them.

Share

Please follow and like us: