How Governors’re Killing LGAs

Only Six States Have Elected Council Chairmen, Councillors

642 Councils Run by Caretakers

Despite the humongous allocation to state and local governments in the last 10 years, Nigerians are in quandary about pervasive retrogression in the country. Joint account allocations and poor management of local government funds by the state governors are at the heart of the problem, writes JOHNSON AYANTUNJI

The race for another Constitution Amendment will start on Monday, February 26, when the House of Representatives will inaugurate its Committee on Constitution Amendments. By its Ground Norm, the Committee is chaired by the Deputy Speaker in the Lower chamber while the Deputy President of the Senate oversees a similar Committee in the Red Chamber. One issue which has remained a recurring decimal with every Assembly is that of the financial and administrative autonomy of the local governments, which many believe is the closest tier of government to the people. It is through the same tier of government that the state governors have been frustrating every effort at liberating the people through the local government administrations, thereby underdeveloping the states and the people.

Why and how have they been able to do this? It is a known fact that the governors are the Lords of the Manor who have the power to fire and fire the local government chairmen and their councillors. This they do through the instrumentality of the States House of Assembly which of course is populated by the party men loyal to the governors. This they do by nominating candidates of their choice to stand elections and dissolve same when they come to power. When they meet an opposition party in government when they come in, they dissolve them and appoint interim, Caretaker, Transition Committee or Sole Administrators whichever catches their fancy. Sunday Telegraph investigations reveal that only 36 of the 36 states of the country currently have duly elected local government administrations in place.

They are Oyo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Taraba, Ekiti and Katsina States. Also, the Governors have been get- ting away with ‘murder’ because the Constitutional Amendments which would have put paid to this never see the light of day. The Ninth Assembly which almost made it before it ad- journed sine dine on June 6, 2023, had its efforts truncated by 10 States. The 10 State Houses of Assembly which voted against financial autono- my for LGs and states Assembly were: Benue, Borno, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos, Ondo, Rivers, Yobe and Imo. However, 15 voted for financial autonomy for LG and states assembly: Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Cross-River, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun and Osun. Nine states did not forward their amendment bills: Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara.

Two states which abstained from voting on financial autonomy for LGs and state assembly: Adamawa, and Bayelsa. In the Re Chamber similar thing happened they rejected a constitutional amendment bill seeking to grant financial and administrative autonomy for local governments. This was despite the clamour by most Nigerians for an amendment to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to grant financial and administrative autonomy to the third tier of government in the country, which is currently under the firm control of the state. However, during the constitution alteration of the last administration, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) was also in power, with Mu- hammadu Buhari as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 25 state houses of assembly refused to vote on nine critical bills, including the one seeking to liberate the Local Government Councils from the oppressive control of state governors.

The bills, which were by the state legislative houses were part of the bills that the National Assembly passed and transmitted to them for concurrence. During that dispensation, the federal legislative Assembly voted on 68 bills aimed at amending the 1999 Constitution. When the bills went through the various legislative processes, it was observed that 44 out of the 68 bills were approved by the two Chambers of the National Assembly and transmitted to the state assemblies for concurrence. The Constitution provides that a simple majority of votes was required in at least two-thirds of state assemblies (24 out of 36) and the amendments that sail through would be sent to the President for assent. The then Chairman of the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review, Ovie Omo-Agege, while presenting the report of the Committee, told his colleagues that 27 out of the 36 state assemblies had forwarded their resolutions on the constitution amendment bills to the National Assembly.

He, however, said nine bills could not scale through. Prominent among the bills voted against by the state parliaments was the one seeking to grant financial and administrative autonomy to the local governments in Nigeria. Others were the abrogation of state- local government joint account; establishment of local government as a tier of government; institutionalisation of legislative bureaucracy in the constitution; and inclusion of presiding officers of the National Assembly in the membership of the National Security Council. There has been debate over the issue of autonomy of the local government, which usually operates joint accounts with state governments. The joint ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review had, in October 2022, knocked state governors to prevent the various State Houses of Assembly from concurring with constitution amendment proposals, especially the ones on autonomy for the 774 local government areas.

From the foregoing, the state governors have been eating their oysters as they control the funds accruing to the local governments through the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee. This has rendered many of them redundant as the chairmen of the Councils have no money for any meaningful development after paying salaries. Rivers State boasts of elected local government council chair- men, who were voted during the second tenure of former Governor Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja. On April 17, 2021, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC conducted the last local government election in the state, in which the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the 23 chairmanship seats. The tenure of those elected council chairmen ends at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Already, the Rivers House of Assembly has stripped Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the power to appoint a caretaker committee for local government areas in the state after rejecting the governor’s veto against the legislation.

The lawmakers also passed the bill into law, thus preventing the governor from following in the footsteps of Wike. This means that Fubara only has the option to conduct an election when the tenure of the council bosses ends, rather than appoint them. In Kano State, even though Councils enjoy semi-autonomy, the issue of Joint Allocation is a sore point. The three-year Tenure of the Kano State Elected Council Chair- men elapsed, in January 2024, the State is now operated under an Interim Management system before new Chairmen are elected. The 44 Local Government Chairmen were elected for a three–year tenure in January 2021 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), allowing them to spend three years at the helm of the Council affairs. When the second term tenure of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje lapsed on May 29, 2023, there were fears that the Local Government Council Chair- men would be sent packing by the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf. However, he left them and even gave them their allocations.

But to the utmost surprise of many, the Government of the NNPP allowed them to continue in office and even went ahead to release their monthly allocations without delay. Reports have it that a few days before the completion of three years of Tenure in office, the Chairmen were instigated to take the Government to Court over the usage of the joint State/Local Government Accounts to construct two Interchange bridges. One of our Correspondents learned that the Government of Abba Kabir Yusuf was unfazed by the action of the 44 Local Government Chairmen, some- thing that led to some of them quickly defecting to the NNPP. For the impeached chairman of Ijebu North East Local Government Area, Ogun State, Wale Adebayo, who could not stomach it, he had to write to some Elders of the APC to intervene by asking Governor Dapo Abiodun to release their fund to enable them to carry out projects which they promised the people.

Adedayo, who said he was doing that on behalf of his colleagues was left in the cold as they denied him and went to the Governor to appeal to him to forgive Adedayo. Days after, the Council, under the legislative arm, impeached Adedayo on alleged misappropriation of funds. To get funds to carry out their constitutional duties, some smart alecs among the council chairman have resorted to other means of generating revenues to boost their internally Generated Revenue (IGR), called multiple taxation. This, the National President, of the Amalgamated Union of Food Stuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFDN), Dr. Mohammed Tahir said has led to the high cost of food commodities in the Southeast. Tahir said: “Our members trans- porting foodstuffs and cattle from the north to the south – south and south regions are facing many challenges on the road like collection of multiple taxations. “Some of the monies collected in the name of the state revenue are not remitted to the government but go into individual pockets, so we need to fight these illegal collections. “For example from Maiduguri to Lagos, there is no challenge.

After we pay revenue from the load- ing point in Maiduguri, we do not pay any in Yobe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun down to Lagos. “But if you are coming to the south – South and Southeast from Maiduguri, if you enter Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Abia, Imo, Rivers down to Bayelsa or Imo, Abia down to Enugu, Anambra, Edo or Delta, it is too challenging. “They are collecting money more than we agreed. Like if you buy N250,000 cow in Adamawa, before we reach here, the price of the cow would be around N500,000 because of the expenses on the road.” In the South West too, it is a common sight to see Local Government officials wearing tee – shirts with the inscription Revenue Collectors, stopping trucks and collecting money from the drivers. Those who refuse to part with money have their vehicles impounded.