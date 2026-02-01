How Governor Aliyu Unlocked Sokoto’s Economic Potential

Sokoto State stands at a pivotal moment in its economic transformation journey. Long celebrated as a historic center of culture, learning, and commerce in northern Nigeria, the state is now reshaping how business is conducted by modernizing rules, processes, and institutions that govern economic activity.

This is more than policy rhetoric, it is a deliberate effort to translate reform into practical outcomes that would create jobs, attract investments, and improve daily interactions between citizens, businesses, and government.

By embracing innovation and institutional reform, Sokoto State has signaled its intent to be competitive in a modern, technology-driven economy. At the heart of this transformation is Sokoto’s Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan for 2024–2025, a roadmap for improving the ease of doing business.

The plan aligns with the Federal State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme, supported by the World Bank, and aims to strengthen institutions, streamline procedures, and enhance transparency.

Unlike many reform documents that remain aspirational, Sokoto State’s plan has been approved by the State Executive Council and clearly assigns responsibilities, timelines, and measurable targets across multiple ministries and agencies.

This institutional backing signals that the reforms are intended to be implemented, and that progress can be tracked and assessed objectively. “This action plan is a game-changer for Sokoto,” says a state official. “It gives all agency clear responsibilities and deadlines, something that was missing in the past.

We now have a framework that can be monitored and adjusted to ensure real impact.” Sokoto State is gradually moving core government services away from slow, paper-based procedures toward digital platforms that reduce delays, discretion, and uncertainty. One of the most visible reforms is in land administration.

Through the Sokoto Geographical Information System, the state government has introduced an electronic process for issuing and recertifying Certificates of Occupancy and Rights of Occupancy. These certificates now include GPS coordinates, owner photographs, and enhanced security features, making them more reliable and harder to falsify.

For businesses and individuals, this reform provides greater certainty of ownership, easier verification, and improved access to finance, as land can now be confidently used as collateral for loans. The digital land system is particularly important for a state like Sokoto State where agriculture and land-based businesses form a significant part of the economy.

Farmers, traders, and investors now have clear titles that can be used to secure loans, attract partnerships, and plan long-term projects without fear of disputes over ownership. This reform has drastically reduced administrative bottlenecks, which have historically slowed investment, and has laid the groundwork for more structured urban and rural development.

To support the digital transition, Governor Ahmed Aliyu signed into law the Sokoto State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency Bill. This agency is tasked with expanding digital infrastructure, coordinating e-government services, and engaging private technology partners to bring modern solutions to the state.

While challenges such as limited broadband coverage, uneven ICT literacy, and irregular power supply remains a challenge, creating a dedicated ICT agency demonstrates long-term commitment to building the foundation for modern, technology driven service delivery.

Over time, this institutional structure can facilitate innovations such as mobile based government services, online licensing, and integrated payment systems, making Sokoto State more business friendly and future ready.