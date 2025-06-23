How Government Incentives Buoy Non-Oil Export

Share

Reforms and incentives in the non-oil export sector have increased the number of Nigeria’s exported non-oil commodities and boosting revenue for the country, Abdulwahab Isa reports

If there was ever a doubt on the efficacy of the government’s economic diversification policy—a shift from the oil sector as a backbone of the economy to non-oil export commodities— the latest data on non-oil export commodities (first quarter 2025) validates upward trajectories in richly endowed sector.

The country is endowed with an array of exportable non-oil commodities. It’s a thriving sector that places Nigeria at an immeasurable comparative advantage.

The government is raking in impressive earnings from non-oil export commodities against the backdrop of incentivized reforms carried out by the administration.

Until now, past governments adopted one or a set of policies aimed at scaling up non-oil export commodities. Execution of these policies worked to an extent.

Non-oil export commodities data recently shared by the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) indicates a significant increase both in the earnings and varieties of non-oil export commodities exported by Nigeria.

Leap in non-oil export

The country’s effort to diversify her income source beyond oil has recorded significant success. According to non-oil export commodities’ data from NEPC, Nigeria earned $4.82 billion from non-oil exports in 2022.

The figure recorded improvement in 2023, netting $4.517 billion from nonoil exports. The sector performance witnessed upward progression in 2025.

Non-oil products exported in the first quarter of 2025 were valued at $1.791 billion. The figure represents a 24.75 per cent increase over and above the $1.436 billion reported in the first quarter of the year 2024.

The volume also increased to 2.416 million metric tons, an increase of 243.44 per cent from 1.937 million metric tons recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

The volume of exports and earned income in 2025 ranks the country’s highest earnings from non-oil export commodities since the creation of NEPC 49 years ago.

Speaking to the improved performance recently, Executive Director/CEO of NEPC Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, attributed the leap in export commodities’ earnings to, “support given to the exporting community in the areas of capacity building, standardization, enhancing market access, and others”.

“The Council, working with our supervising ministry, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and other stakeholders, remains committed to continuing this trajectory of increasing the volume and value of non-oil exports from Nigeria by providing support to the exporting community in the areas of capacity building, standardization, enhancing market access, and others.

“These efforts, which are aligned with His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and the policy drive of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, are impacting positively on non-oil export volumes and proceeds.

The year 2024 result lends credence to the fact that several export intervention programs/projects initiated and executed by the Council, especially the “double your exports” campaign, are now yielding results”, Nonye explained.

Reform

The Federal Government’s incentives in non-oil export commodities have spurred an increase in the number of nonoil export commodities leaving the country. In the first quarter of the year 2025, a total of 197 distinct products were exported.

This figure reflects an increase when compared to 162 products recorded in the first quarter of 2024. These products ranged from manufactured and semi-processed goods to industrial extracts and agricultural commodities, among others.

Based on information received from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), of the top 20 products exported in the first quarter of 2025, cocoa and its derivatives, including cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa cake, came first, followed by urea, cashew nuts, sesame seeds, gold dore, cocoa butter, aluminum ingots, copper ingots, soybeans/meal, and rubber, which were at the top of the list.

The top commodity in terms of total non-oil export, accounting for 45.02 per cent, was cocoa beans. Urea/fertilizer held the second position at 19.32 per cent, while cashew nuts came third with 5.81 per cent of the total exported products.

Similarly, more firms participated in non-oil export commodities. According to NEPC’ data, the 20 top leading export companies, which include Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemical Limited and Starlink Global & Ideal Limited, maintained their positions as first and second with

12.07 per cent and 10.00 per cent, respectively. This is attributed to their notable export values of fertilizer and cocoa products.

Inroad

Nigeria’s non-oil export commodities are making significant inroads across African nations and other countries in Europe and Asia.

In the first quarter of 2025, ten member countries of ECOWAS actively engaged in importing Nigerian products. These exports, totaling 362,126.92 metric tons and valued at $63.060 million, constituted 3.52 per cent of the total export value and also a significant increase of 223.10 per cent when compared to the recorded figure of $19.517 million for the first quarter of the year 2024.

The country’s exports to other African countries in the first quarter of 2025 were in excess of 281,480.29 metric tons, valued at $32.732 million, representing 1.83 per cent of the total export value.

“These are evidence to show that the non-oil export is increasing and all stakeholders are taking advantage of the potentials and opportunities inherent in the sector.

It also lends credence to the fact that AfCFTA holds the key to intraAfrican trade, as it promises to be the largest free trade area in the world both by area and by the number of countries, connecting the 55 countries in Africa with 1.3 million people.

“The council, working with various stakeholders and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, is working very hard to ensure that Nigeria becomes a hub and takes its position as the Giant of Africa,” the NEPC CEO explained.

Ayeni said Nigeria’s non-oil export commodities traversed beyond Africa, making inroads to other destinations including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

“Notably, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Brazil emerged as the top three countries in terms of the export values of non-oil products from Nigeria. Sixteen exit points were used in the period under review to export non-oil products from Nigeria.

Approximately 95 per cent of the total non-oil exports were routed through seaports. In total, six seaports, three international airports, and seven land borders served as exit points for Nigeria’s non-oil exports,” she added.

She disclosed that, to facilitate ease of doing business with a seamless documentation process, the council during the period under review registered a total of 1,129 new exporters.

Export rejection

A key challenge facing most of the export commodities leaving Nigeria is export reject. This is due to poor packaging and labelling. The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is actively addressing export rejection issues, particularly for products like cashew and rice.

NEPC’s efforts include promoting global best practices, implementing cluster formation, and working with agencies like NAFDAC to improve product quality and compliance with international standards.

They are also focusing on training and capacity building for farmers and exporters. The Council is promoting global best practices by encouraging the adoption of cluster formation and best practices to improve the quality and competitiveness of Nigerian exports.

Last line

Given the renewed commitment and attention non-oil export commodities are receiving, the sector could well be the country’s major driver of inclusive growth.

