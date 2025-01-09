How Gov Wooed Tolaram, Guinness, Zenith, First Bank For Lagos Shopping Festival

Share

The maiden edition of the Lagos Shopping Festival (LSF), Africa’s first 72-hour non-stop commerce and entertainment event, may have come and gone, but it has continued to receive rave reviews for its incredible success, with many describing it as indeed a bold outing for a maiden edition.

But one man who was instrumental to its success was Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This was disclosed by Israel Jaiye Opayemi, Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Africa Ltd, one of Africa’s leading Public Relations Consulting firms, the main organisers of the event.

According to him, although Chain Reactions Africa may have conceptualised the event, the festival could be rightly described as the Governor’s baby and owes its success to his leadership.

“Firstly, the Lagos Shopping Festival could not have come to fruition if the Governor did not buy into our audacious plan when we first presented the idea to him during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Secondly, it was the Governor’s exemplary leadership of the project as its Chief Marketing Officer which attracted the buy-in of key sponsors like Zenith Bank, Tolaram Group, First Bank Plc, and Guinness Nigeria Plc,” Opayemi revealed.

While the duo of Zenith Bank and First Bank provided their bank on wheel platforms for buyers at the Lagos Shopping Festival, they also supported the Vendors with special Point of Sale Machines with which to process payments from buyers.

The banks were also seen marketing their diverse banking products to guests within the shopping arena. For Tolaram, it was a time to support the citizens and give back to society.

Guests at the Lagos Shopping Festival were freely given some of the products of the group such as PowerOil, Indomie and Kellogg’s packaged into goodie bags and given out to prospective buyers at the shopping arena.

The Children’s Arena was however activated by Indomie with the children entertained by Santa Claus within a well equipped arena manned by the Indomie Brands team and the Lagos State Safety Marshalls.

The children were daily treated to free Indomie meals daily and given various gifts to go home with.

On its part, Guinness Nigeria came through as the real life of the Nigerian party by organizing product sampling activation for the teeming guests at the festival using brands such as Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Ciroc, Don Royale and Captain Morgan to deliver pleasant experiences to guests aside from Guinness and Malta Guinness.

