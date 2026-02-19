How Gov Idris Impresses Tinubu With Mega Projects – Zuru

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Kebbi State was a huge success, marked by the commissioning of landmark projects expected to boost the state’s socio-economic fortunes.

The presidential visit showcased projects that have transformed Birnin Kebbi into a modern state capital, including dualized roads, solar-powered streetlights, and redesigned roundabouts.

The President inspected the projects and was visibly pleased with the progress, according to Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris.

He commissioned the ultra-modern State Secretariat complex, abandoned for over 15 years but now completed with state-of-the-art facilities.

The President praised Governor Idris’s leadership, saying his successes are attributed to his “demonstrated capacity for purposeful leadership.”

He also commissioned the new Birnin Kebbi motor park and 50 brand-new buses, describing them as “a product of your foresight in initiating a durable and economically viable venture.”

At the fishing festival, President Tinubu highlighted the socio-economic benefits and the rich cultural heritage of the people.

He commended Governor Idris’s efforts in achieving peaceful coexistence and confronting security challenges.

Governor Idris expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and other dignitaries, expressing confidence in the President’s re-election in 2027.

He disclosed that Kebbi State was the first to pass a vote of confidence in President Tinubu for a second term.