How Gov Aliyu Is Charting Sokoto’s Path For The Next Half-Century

(Building the Future—Economy, People, and Sustainability) Part Two

Still, the future will require scale, coordination, and long-term planning. For instance, agriculture must link seamlessly with energy, infrastructure, finance, and markets.

Education must align with the skills demanded by a changing economy—agribusiness, renewable energy, logistics, healthcare, and technology. Policies must speak to each other and not operate in silos.

Education and human capital development form another critical pillar of Governor Aliyu’s vision. Since 2023, budgetary allocation to education has surpassed the recommended 15% benchmark by UNESCO, underscoring his unwavering commitment to changing the narrative.

With a predominantly young population, Sokoto State has serious challenges on its hands: youth can be a powerful dividend or a destabilizing burden.

As the saying goes, the idle mind is the devil’s workshop. Governor Aliyu’s emphasis on expanding access to education, strengthening schools, and promoting skills acquisition shows foresight.

A child educated today will most certainly become a worker, an entrepreneur, or an innovator tomorrow. Or, as it is often said, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.” The next half-century will undoubtedly favor states that invest strategically and consistently in education.

By investing in human capital, Governor Aliyu is preparing Sokoto’s young population to be productive contributors to the economy over the next fifty years.

Governor Aliyu deserves applause for ensuring that Sokoto State is economically viable and prosperous in the next fifty years by investing in energy and infrastructure, which are true economic enablers. Without reliable and sustainable power, any industrialization dream will remain a mirage.

Energy, like infrastructure, is also vital. A major milestone in this direction is the completion of the long-abandoned Sokoto Independent Power Project—a 38-megawatt power plant, delivered at a cost of approximately ₦14 billion.

Industrialization cannot thrive without reliable and sustainable power. It is expected that the project will significantly improve the state’s energy capacity, providing dedicated and more stable electricity to critical public institutions, residences, businesses, and industries.

This investment will no doubt play a critical role in the desired industrial growth, improved public services, and private sector confidence in Sokoto State as an investment destination.

It is important to highlight the sustained investment in solar energy solutions by the Aliyu administration as part of its commitment to illuminating both urban and rural communities through the installation of solar-powered streetlights. Beyond improving visibility, these initiatives have significantly enhanced nighttime commerce and strengthened security across the state.

Equally important is the state’s substantial investment in roads and housing infrastructure. Strategic road expansion has improved trade, reduced the cost of transportation, and connected farmers and producers to markets more easily.

Meanwhile, the various large-scale housing developments have stimulated the construction sector, created jobs, and are attracting long-term private investment.

Governor Aliyu also understands that the provision of infrastructure must be forward-looking: roads, water systems, housing layouts, and digital connectivity must be designed not merely for today’s population, but for a more urbanized one.

Sustainable urban planning, integrated transport networks, and modern water and sanitation systems are equally being addressed because they are prerequisites for transforming Sokoto State into a competitive, investment-ready, and economically resilient state over the next half-century.

Governor Aliyu has invested heavily and wisely in the security of the state, especially along its border with Zamfara State. Since taking office, he has established the Sokoto Community Corps, built military bases, purchased vehicles and motorcycles, and ensured that security agencies waging war against terrorists receive their allowances.

He has also invested in empowerment programs, recognizing that lasting security goes beyond military operations.

The governor is clearly determined to end insecurity, aware that the huge resources being spent on security agencies could be channeled to other areas, and mindful of the impact on internally displaced persons (IDPs) and his investment drive.

By prioritizing security, his administration acknowledges a simple truth: no economy can grow where fear dominates daily life, and peace is the soil in which prosperity takes root.

One of the greatest tests the administration is addressing is the economic development of the state. Though Sokoto State, like many others, remains dependent on federal allocations, it has taken aggressive measures to improve internally generated revenue through efficient tax systems, digital tools, and an expanded formal economy.

Collection has improved because the people can see visible projects and the blockage of leakages. Trust, as they say, is the foundation of tax compliance. He has also put together an Economic Advisory Committee that is working on an economic blueprint for the state.

The immediate past administration largely neglected the youth population, particularly by abandoning several social intervention programs that were established to equip them with practical skills.

For a state with a predominantly young population, sidelining youth-focused development carries significant social and economic consequences.

These initiatives, which were introduced during the tenure of former governor Aliyu Wamakko, with the current governor serving as commissioner at the time, were designed to promote self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and create employment among young people.

Young people represent not only a demographic majority but also the driving force of productivity, innovation, and long-term stability. When their potential is underutilized, the risks of unemployment, social disaffection, and economic stagnation increase.

A ministry totally devoted to skills acquisition has been established. It is commendable that programs that build human capital—especially among the youth—under the leadership of Governor Aliyu have been strengthened and expanded over time to ensure lasting progress as the state prepares for the next fifty years.

Expanding human capital initiatives will ensure long-term societal and economic benefits. Governor Aliyu has proven that sustainable development is never accidental but the outcome of deliberate policy choices, vision, and strategic investment.

No serious conversation about the next fifty years can ignore climate change and the land degradation already shaping daily life—desertification and the mass movement it has triggered.

Going forward, Governor Aliyu must continue his commitment to confronting climate change realities: desertification, water scarcity, and land degradation, which are existential threats.

Climate-resilient agriculture, irrigation management, afforestation, and sustainable land-use planning remain the way forward.

By addressing environmental sustainability alongside economic growth, the administration is positioning the state to be resilient in the face of long-term ecological challenges.

Equally important is the attention being paid to fiscal discipline and good governance processes by Governor Aliyu. Prosperity is not built on ambition alone, but on institutions that plan, budget, implement, and account transparently.

It is to the credit of the Governor Aliyu administration that it has refused to borrow from commercial banks to fund the execution of its projects.

In planning for the next fifty years, it is important to stress that the state government alone cannot carry the weight of the next half-century.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, the private sector, civil society, and Sokoto State citizens in the diaspora all have roles to play. They must team up with the governor, who has extended a hand of fellowship to them, to move the state forward.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration has seized the opportunity that history rarely offers with both hands: to align a symbolic milestone with a strategic reset.

The foundations being laid today are important. Perhaps the greatest responsibility facing Governor Ahmed Aliyu is ensuring that these reforms are entrenched.

The real measure of leadership is what endures long after its tenure. Laws, development plans, strong institutions, and policies must be entrenched so they can survive political transitions. The future of Sokoto State cannot be subjected to repeated resets.

When Sokoto turns one hundred in 2076, today’s leaders will be history. What will remain are the outcomes of today’s choices: the skills of the population, the strength of institutions, the resilience of the economy, and the shared prosperity of its citizens.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s current efforts—the hard decisions, the strategic planning, and the practical interventions—represent the foundation for this future.

Governor Aliyu’s vision, anchored in concrete action, discipline, and long-term planning, offers a model of how strategic leadership can lay the foundation for a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive state.