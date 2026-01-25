Matthew Omotola Jaiyeola, known by many of his fans by his stage name Mr Gbera has shared an experience of how God used his song from stopping a suicidal person.

Mr Gbera shared this story during an interview when asked on testimonies he has recorded in his Ministry. He shared that ” I cannot forget a woman in Abeokuta who lost two of her children within a month and was ready to commit suicide. The planned suicide was aborted through my songs”.

He also spoke of another testimony of how ” a young man currently living in the U.S. who told me he lost all his property and was not close to God.

His life revolved around street life, but now he is a committed worshipper. He started all over from scratch and is getting it right again, all because of the strength and encounter he received through my songs. “There are many others in the UK, Canada, and different parts of the world.

We give God all the glory”, he added. Mr Gbera during the interview revealed that his Ministry started in his Dad’s Church and that he draws inspiration from God.

While contributing his two cents on Nigeria’s Music industry, he said that although the sector has experienced immense growth it will only get better.

“Nigeria has an incredibly vibrant and globally influential music scene. The evidence is everywhere; it is not hidden. ” I am very happy about the growth and development of Nigerian music, and I am even happier that I am part of those making both tangible and positive contributions in that direction.

It will get even better than what we are seeing presently”. The Afro Gospel Fusion Artiste announced that he his working on some great new songs, and collaborations with amazing colleagues and everyone should brace for great and impactful sounds in the coming weeks.