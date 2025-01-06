How God Turned Our Mockery To Global Celebration- Lord’s Chosen GO 

Share

The General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has revealed that he and members of the church have become the toast of many all around the world, after the severe mockery they faced due to distorted social media posts.

Muoka in his sermon on Sunday entitled ‘Fighting The Good Fight of Faith’ to mark the conclusion of the four days Mgbidi 2025 Crusade in Imo State; encouraged members to depend solely on God and diligently guide their faith, as God has been the one fighting for the church.

He said the social media attacks launched against the church late last year, wherein the church trended particularly online, further brought popularity and goodwill to the church instead of a pull-down as intended by the enemies.

The General Overseer who was full of excitement, narrated that the church was being globally celebrated, as he could no longer pass freely at the airports and other public places, because of the cheering from passers-by.

He also recalled how God in 2013 fought for the church and granted victory from fierce attacks.

Assuring that God will keep fighting for the church, he stated: “Don’t be discouraged. The good thing about all the fights of the children of God, whether now or then, is that God is the one fighting for us. If you depend on Him, he will fight for you. No matter the battle.

“In the wilderness, He fought for them. Even today, God is still fighting for us. The other day, Chosen was trending everywhere.

“I’m I, right? Everywhere, the whole world. But God took over the battle silenced them and gave us victory.

“In fact, you know wherever we are going now, people are just celebrating us. This is love. After that trend that was meant to destroy us, meant to make caricatures of everything we are doing, where I used to pass freely before, I can’t pass freely again. As soon as I get to the airport, everybody shouts ‘Chosen Chosen Chosen.'”

