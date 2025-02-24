How God Saved Me From A Plane Crash – Jerry Eze

The founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze has recounted how God saved him and his team from a plane crash.
The clergyman disclosed this prior to the flight taking off, he had mixed feelings about the pilot in charge of flying the plane.
Speaking with his congregation in a sermon, Jerry Eze revealed that as the flight took off, the Holy Spirit manifested to him, prompting him to start praying.
He said: “For some reasons, I was praying. Just about as we were about to land, everything went haywire”,
Pastor Jerry revealed that while praying, one of his close associates was on a phone call with her sister at the moment.
However, approaching the runway, Jerry Eze revealed an issue arose; after touchdown, the plane’s tyres had burst.
According to the clergyman, every passenger came out unharmed, despite the circumstances surrounding the landing issue remaining unknown.
Watch the video below: