New Telegraph

February 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. How God Saved…

How God Saved Me From A Plane Crash – Jerry Eze

The founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze has recounted how God saved him and his team from a plane crash.

The clergyman disclosed this prior to the flight taking off, he had mixed feelings about the pilot in charge of flying the plane.

Speaking with his congregation in a sermon, Jerry Eze revealed that as the flight took off, the Holy Spirit manifested to him, prompting him to start praying.

He said: “For some reasons, I was praying. Just about as we were about to land, everything went haywire”,

READ ALSO:

Pastor Jerry revealed that while praying, one of his close associates was on a phone call with her sister at the moment.

However, approaching the runway, Jerry Eze revealed an issue arose; after touchdown, the plane’s tyres had burst.

According to the clergyman, every passenger came out unharmed, despite the circumstances surrounding the landing issue remaining unknown.

Watch the video below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As 7th Elected Gov Of Ondo
Read Next

June 12: IBB’s Bravado And Many Unanswered Questions
Share
Copy Link
×