How God Instructed Me to Help The Handicap, Needy – Rev. Coker

Rev Felicia Coker is the founder of Divine Touch Community Foundation in the United States of America and former resident pastor of Christ International Praying Ministry. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, she speaks on her medical outreach in Nigeria, her journey in the mission field and how God called her to serve the handicapped and the needy, among others

Why do people refer to you as Mummy Coker?

My name is Reverend Felicia Coker and people call me Mummy Coker because of my age. Whenever I’m in the midst of the children of God, if anybody will be older than me maybe one or two but in most cases, I’m always the eldest among the people I’m moving with. So, everybody calls me Mummy Coker. I’m the founder of the Divine Touch Community Foundation.

I was an educator for 22 years and I also served as the Resident Pastor of Christ International Praying Ministry, until I travelled to the United States of America in November of 2000. Christ International Praying Ministry is the place where you have the mission outreach of 2023 at Jakande Estate, Ipaja. When we started that ministry, I was the first resident pastor until I left Nigeria. We started in 1995 and to God be the glory, up till today, I’m still part of the ministry. And so, everybody calls me mummy Coker, I believe it is because of my age.

What is the difference between Christ International Praying Ministry and Divine Touch Community Foundation and why did they decide to collaborate for the medical outreach this year?

Christ International Praying Ministry is the very church where I started the ministry. The very first day I reached the Faith Seminar and Bible College Sango, Ota in Ogun State, that was the very first day that I met Reverend (Dr) and Reverend Mrs Oyekan, they are my mentors. Dr Oyekan was our class captain and when I got there for our Chaplaincy class, I was told by the registrar that I was late but a friend of mine who invited me to the place told me to wait and that she would talk to their class captain, Dr Oyekan.

During the break, she rushed to Dr Oyekan and told him that the registrar said I was late and they cannot accept me. Then Dr Oyekan took me to the registrar, talked to him and then they gave me admission. That was the very first day I got to the Bible College. Since then, I have been with them and to God be the Glory, till today they are my Daddy and Mummy in the Lord. So, they are the General Overseer and President of the Christ International Praying Ministry and I got to the USA and registered Christ International Praying Ministry as a branch.

But by the nature of what was going on there, we don’t get people so those that are coming are alternating Sundays because they will work and everybody goes to work there. So, it wasn’t moving and in fact, it got to a place where a friend of mine, a servant of God advised me that you would come here and be talking to two or three people when other churches have thousands and that she has closed her own ministry and was going to seek the face of God in whatever she wanted to do.

And I told her that when God called me, He told me what to do and I heard Him very well. If I get there and I don’t meet anybody, I will kneel down and pray and go out to distribute flyers and come back and pray and go back home. I have not heard Him telling me to close it and as long as He did not ask me to close it, I’m not going to close it. Even though we were saying it jokingly she meant it because as of that time she had closed her own church but I refused because God did not ask me to.

During the time of staying with Mummy and Daddy Oyekan as the Resident Pastor, once a month we go for a retreat at Ajebo, Foursquare Gospel Church camp, very close to Ibadan. So that was the place where the prophecy came that I will go to churches not in Nigeria alone but all over the world. That gave me confidence to go and register the church when I got to USA.

Up till today I have not closed it but we meet on Zoom because I have more people on Zoom than physical meeting and in fact my children can participate on Zoom. And the little we are on the Zoom was where we finance the big things we are doing on mission. So, I did not regret registering it there and continuing with the work of God there. That was where I worked until God called me into mission work.

How did the mission intervention into medical outreach start and your mission work across the work?

Some time in 2003, I received a revelation. I was sitting in the car between 7:30 and 8:00 am . I worked the previous night and I was waiting to sign out. So I just took a few minutes break to stay in the car so that I won’t disturb those who have already resumed work. Between that 30 minutes, I wasn’t sleeping and my eyes weren’t closed. I saw somebody that was living in our house in my village when I was young and I had not seen him for a long time.

Then I saw that one of his hands was amputated. I was wondering what happened and I wanted to greet him but he did not even look in my direction, but I just opened my car and sat there. All of a sudden I saw two hands that held a paper, on that paper they wrote ‘Help the Handicap’ in three lines and then the revelation was off.

So, when I wanted to sign off, I talked to a minister of God there, that I just received a revelation and she said Mummy you have a call upon your life and what you need to do is more than that pastor you are doing and that God is taking you to places. She took me to a lawyer to register a nonprofit organization, so that was how I registered the Divine Touch Community Foundation.

It was formally Divine Touch Community Development, later I changed it to Divine Touch Community Foundation. And since that time we have it and we have not done much on the foundation. We used to send a lot of medications and other items to the General Hospital in my town, but it was like they didn’t see them. Until I met an Evangelist in 2014 and I went with her to where we have a medical mission.

I looked at what happened there and I looked back at the money I have spent that nobody knew about and I saw how many people she served but I didn’t say anything. Then she came to me and said ‘Mummy, your next outreach would be here and you are going to do what we came here to do today.’ I said God did not send me here but He sent me to Sierra Leone ,but she said that was what God told her and that she has delivered the message to me.

I said after Sierra Leone we would come but surprisingly, I decided to do my 78th birthday and give back to my community where I left at age 14. Up till today, people are still talking about it in my town in Ekiti State because it came at the time there medical workers were on strike. So, the neigbouring towns and villages came to the outreach in 2016.

That means the Divine Touch Community Foundation used the time of your birthday to launch its outreach in Nigeria, but what were you doing before then?

Before then I was sending money and items for outreach but nobody heard about it. The people of the town did not know about it and I did not know what they did with it. But when I went with the Evangelist and she gave me that message, I was still insisting that it was Sierra Leone that God sent me, but a year before the birthday, I started planning the outreach for my community.

How did your people receive the outreach and your little contribution to their lives?

It was massive and marvelous because up till today churches are still praying for me in that village because we conducted free medical checks, we gave out about 668 free glasses and we cooked and people ate every day because there was a strike and people were hungry. So, it went at the right time because when we were sharing the T-shirt we were going to use, somebody of my age that I know very well said, if only he can get that T-shirt at least the food for this week is guaranteed.

So that touched my heart to tell my people that anybody that comes here apart from the workers and the medical team must be served food. That made the outreach run into millions of Naira. After that the next one was in Sierra Leone in 2018 and it was niece as well because I have been going to the country for medical outreach since 2011.

The 2023 medical outreach took place in the Ipaja area of Lagos, how would you assess the success of the programme?

The outreach took place at Jakande Estate in Ipaja. God ministered to me that we should do it this year and so I told my mother in the Lord that I was coming for one day outreach this year, because she had asked me to hold mine. I told her I would when the time comes but this year God ministered to me that they are the next. I called her and we continued to pray for it and glory is to God for the life of my coordinator, once I say it even when I want to be slow about it she will not be slow about it.

Immediately she took action by having a meeting with my children and tasked them to sit down and draw a budget for the programme. Some times, I was not at the meeting. So, she knows how to deal with them and they contributed and they will tell their friends to contribute and this is how we have been managing it and God has been so faithful.

How did you feel when you saw the crowd that came out for the outreach?

I was very happy because that day there was a heavy rain that I thought the programme would flop but looking at the high attendance, I thank God because but for the rain attendance would have been higher and we might not have enough material to give. But we had more than 400 people attendees and left over. Now we have a miniclinic in the church because everything that we left was given to my mother in the Lord and being a retired matron, she knows what to do.