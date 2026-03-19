Popular Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has recounted the challenges he faced in 2020, describing it as a pivotal year that humbled him.

Recounting the existence in a recent interview with Korty EO, Asake said the period was marked by a sense of loss, noting that God took away something promising, only to give him the hit song “Me I no dey cap, me I no dey form,” which launched his career.

He said, “2020 was a serious year. Life humbled me so much. You know when God puts something sweet in your mouth and removes it?

“That was what happened in 2020. At that time, I did not know that God was building me. I did not expect it. God then gave me, ‘Me I no dey cap, me I no dey form,’ and then He did not give me again.”

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Asake also discussed how his aspirations motivated him to look for possibilities elsewhere, especially in Los Angeles.

He demonstrated his will to be successful on a worldwide scale by revealing that he had long told acquaintances about his aspirations to leave Nigeria and follow his dreams in California.

“Before I travelled, Los Angeles was a place I liked. Even when I was with my friends, I told them that I was going to leave this country and go to California.

“So, I did not overthink it. When I got to California, I was just like, bro, I will be here. Let me just live my dream, mehn,” he said.