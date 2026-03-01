How God Designed Faith To Work

Faith is a living spiritual force, it is the move of God’s omnipotent power within man, and it’s the language of the spirit designed to bring the will/purpose of God to in the life of a man and the whole world. James 2:17-20 (KJV) Even so faith, if it hath not works, is Faith is a living spiritual force, it is the move of God’s omnipotent power within man, and it’s the language of the spirit designed to bring the willdead, being alone.

Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.

Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? Faith is in not believing God for material things, it’s not pursuing personal gains but in aligning with God’s purpose and laws in order to manifest His glory.

The cheapest way to wield the power of faith is to discover God’s plan, God’s agendas, God’s purpose for your life, for others or your community or for your nation and plunge yourself into making sure God is glorified and manifests. The very first requirement for faith to be born in you and grow in you is God’s love, yes, a word based love.

The Holy Bible is the foundation of everything. It’s the seed you need to plant in your heart and nurture with patient. Loving God with passion and trusting in Him is the foundation of a very strong unfailing faith.

Loving and trusting in Him comes through your choice and a determination to go after God, to chase after what pleases Him in all things comes what may.

A passive love will not bring you into the realm of unfailing power of faith. The very first thing to do in other to settle down with God’s word trusting and praying without ceasing. Your love and your determination to go any length to please God opens you up for God’s grace and power to be expressed through you towards mankind.

Hebrews 11:6 “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

Taking a daily those of faith ( Your Bible is the dose of faith, it’s the faith food), and obedience to the voice of God per day, per time is your license to God’s kind of faith.

There’s a place in the realm of the spirit where God gives you the authority to operate as “God” – where all things are possible. But before you can arrive at this level of manifestation of God’s power and grace among men on the earth, you need to caught God’s mission for you, your family, for your community and mankind, it’s when you let go of personal needs and focus on God’s purpose you’re set.

You cannot claim you love the God you don’t know very well, and you can’t have a great knowledge of God without loving and obeying/ submitting to him in all things.

The very instance you begin your faith on a selfish mission and personal purpose, you have missed God’s original design for faith. You are no longer practicing faith according to the blue print of God.

But once you caught a vision from the word, you encounter a truth in the word and commit yourself in walking in it, you have committed the faithful God to act, you have moved God’s attention in your direction to birth something great in your life and others.

So take your time, sit down with God’s word prayerfully get understanding and prove it by walking in the light you encounter.

A faith not based in love and not rooted in love is not faith but fake, likewise if it doesn’t serve the advancement of God’s agenda and glory, just know you are not working in faith as God design it. The way God design faith is for man to stand in the gap and bring God’s plans to pass.

The book of Hebrews 11 tells us the calibers of men and women of faith we must emulate, and surpass in our exploit of faith in our God and our Mighty Eternal King.

The faith of give me car, give me land, give money, give me food, give me wife, give me husband, give me position of Fame are not the faith kind of faith that birth Samuel, are not the kind of faith exhibited by Esther when she turned the tide against the enemy and save her race for God,

the faith give me butter and bread to eat and not the type we are called to exercise, we are called to exercise the kind of faith Apostle Paul exercise in subduing territory and nations for Christ even at the cost of our very ‘life’.

You cannot beat God into surrendering His principles for you, you must surrender to God’s principles in other for you to see His mighty acts.