How Gbemisola Abudu Celebrates Nigerian Culture Through NBA Meets Art

At the just concluded Art X Lagos, there were vibrant lineup of Nigerian talented artists, as the NBA Meets Art initiative, designed to celebrate art through the lens of basketball kept the guests entertained.

During the virtual media meeting to deliberate on the vision behind NBA Meets Art, Vice President of NBA Africa and Country Head for NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, highlighted the project’s significance.

“This year’s collaboration is particularly important because Art X provides a unique opportunity to connect with fans from all backgrounds. The NBA strives to be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or social class,” Abudu explained.

“The Art X platform allows us to showcase our commitment to Nigerian culture, deepen cultural engagement, and demonstrate how sports can drive social change. Nigeria stands as a cultural leader in Africa, and this collaboration reflects that.”

Abudu elaborated on the evolution of NBA Meets Art, noting, “In 2022, we launched the NBA Meets Culture platform, which focuses on five cultural pillars: art, fashion, film, music, and technology. Art was the first pillar we chose to integrate with the NBA brand.

This year marks our third edition, featuring a collaboration with a local Nigerian artist, which is very meaningful to us. NBA Meets Art celebrates art through basketball and engages the creative community.”

She emphasized that culture is integral to the NBA’s identity and that seamlessly integrating art into basketball is crucial. “When collaborating with artists, we seek those who understand the ethos of the NBA and represent Nigeria’s diversity.”

Regarding Williams Chechet, a Nigerian artist whose piece “Breaking Barriers” has been featured this year, Abudu praised his work, which embodies the diverse visions inherent in basketball and aligns with the project’s core theme.

“Working with him has been incredible. I admire how he interprets basketball, particularly his insights on teamwork. His art captures the various elements that contribute to a team’s success, whether in achieving victory or driving social change.

“Williams, who is from Kaduna, has a genuine connection to basketball, having fallen in love with the game while playing in Zaria.”

Chechet expressed his enthusiasm for the project, acknowledging its impact. “I was thrilled to be approached for this collaboration.

“The NBA is making significant strides, and I’m excited to contribute. ‘Breaking Barriers’ uses basketball’s dynamics—goal-setting, strategy, movement—as a powerful metaphor for the ongoing struggle for social change.”

His installation represents teamwork, showcasing hands that symbolize diverse individuals uniting to achieve a common goal. “It’s an artwork that emphasizes collaboration, mirroring my artistic process where community involvement is key,” he added.

Basketball fosters unity among team members, all striving for a shared purpose, a theme reflected in Chechet’s mixed-media installation that advocates for social change and celebrates cultural diversity.

