How Gbajabiamila, Faleke Facilitated Emergence Of Akpabio, Abbas

Indications have emerged to suggest that prominent members of the inner circle of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, used their closeness to the former Lagos State governor to facilitate the emergence of the duo of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as the party’s preferred choices for Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Sources in the know in separate chats with Saturday Telegraph said the deal that threw up the two was perfected in the absence of Tinubu who was then in Europe. Those fingered by the sources within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who pleaded not to be named include some members of the National Assembly mostly from the South West.

“These people are the new emerging power brokers in Nigeria as we speak today. They have unfettered access to Asiwaju and they are maximising this advantage for influence peddling as many people who want to see Oga for one thing or the other must go through them.

“They have the power to grant such access or not and they are ensuring that they retain the advantage by fencing others whom they consider as powerful away from seeing him (Tinubu),” the source said. Those mentioned as constituting this inner core include, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, member representing Ikeja Constituency, James Faleke, his counterpart representing Ikorodu, Jimi Benson.

Also mentioned is the Senator representing Ekiti Central District, Opeyemi Bamidele, son of the President Elect, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, as well as scores of aides to Tinubu whom the sources stated carry out orders from these politicians. According to one of the sources, “It was these people (Gbajabiamila and others) who sold the Akpa- bio/ Abbas agenda to both the National Chairman of the APC , Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, in Oga’s absence.”

The source added that, “I don’t really know how they arrived at the choice of Akpabio as Senate President but I can tell you that Abbas came from Governor Nasir el-Rufai and they did everything possible to push their cause before Tinubu and the party.”

APC members who spoke with our correspondent however maintained that the choice of Akpabio and Abbas which has thrown the APC into crisis might even get more complicated with the absence of Tinubu who has once again gone abroad.

“As I speak with you now, many members, particularly those aspiring for one post or the other in the forthcoming 10th Assembly are waiting for Tinubu’s resolution of the crisis. His absence might further complicate things for the party.” he said.