How fuel subsidy removal can increase marginalisation in education

On May 29 2023, newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidies. A policy direction that has generated a lot of controversy going back to at least 2011. Since the announcement of fuel subsidy removal and the measures that followed, Nigerians have seen their lives impacted significantly resulting in unanticipated challenges following a 311% price increase of petrol (PMS) from N198 to N617.

The removal of the subsidy has seen more Nigerians falling out of Nigeria’s already thin social safety net. Given that PMS is mainly used for transportation in the country and the price of commodities and services in Nigeria often rises and falls on the price of PMS, the policy has had unintended consequences on the most under-resourced communities. In view of the foregoing, Teens Going for Gold Network deployed its researchers to qualitatively inquire about the impact of fuel subsidy removal on education and other education-related expenses in some of the country’s most under-resourced communities. We conducted questionnaire-based interviews with a number of parents in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State and interviews with students in secondary schools, universities and polytechnics across the country. 70 per cent of all student respondents were from secondary schools while the remaining 30 per cent were polytechnic and university students.

We sought the consent of all respondents and explained the activity’s objectives before conducting interviews. For respondents below age 18, we got parental consent. This paper details our findings and provides policy recommendations to help the most affected population segments. While there are similarities in the way the different respondents are affected, there is a considerable difference between the experience of public and private school attendees. Increasing School Fees and Education Related Expenses Given the critical role the price of PMS plays in determining the price of widely used commodities and services, our findings reveal that school fees have increased across the board. For secondary school students, 80 per cent of all parents who spoke to us confirmed that there was an increase in school fees. This was the case for all parents with children in private schools. 1. With an average increase of N6200, school fees ranging from as low as N3,000 to as high as N10,000.

The 20 per cent of parents who indicated that there were no increases in school fees are parents of students in public school who, thanks to Oyo State’s free education scheme for public primary and secondary school students, are not liable to make school fees payments. While 60 per cent of responding parents noted that schools make provisions for instalment payments to cushion the effect of the increases on parents, others noted that their ward’s schools do not allow instalment payments. Though parents decry the increase, they stated that they understand the need to increase school fees because the schools also need to pay their staff now. 1 The private schools referenced here are not expensive high-profile schools. These are private schools within under-resourced communities whose pricing also tries to align with the prevalent income level.

Typical private schools tend to be more expensive and have to cope with the increased cost of transportation among other things. In school fees, school books have become more expensive, borrowing textbooks, reduction in pocket money – and increase in absenteeism. Students in tertiary institutions also underline an increase not only in school fees (at the time of the interviews, many of them still had no knowledge of how much their school fees would cost), but also in associated costs like acceptance fees. In the words of Samuel Olawoye, a student of Public Administration at the Polytechnic of Ibadan, acceptance fees increased by almost 33% from N32,000 to N42,500. Other education-related expenses have also significantly increased in a way that has become unbearable for many parents and self-sponsored students in tertiary institutions. Student Loan inaccessible – opaque conditions, resumed on August 7 but most of the students are still around. Increase in Transportation Costs Parents and students in private and public schools whose children/wards have to commute daily to school now grapple with the financial burden that the increase in transportation has burdened them with. In addition to increased school fees, transportation costs have become an added layer of difficulty for private school students.