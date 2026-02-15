How Fubara’s People-Centred Governance Landed Him New Telegraph’s Man Of The Year Award

The resolve of Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara to focus on people centred programmes and projects across the state made him emerge as the New Telegraph’s Man of the Year 2025 for particularly delivering good governance and development of social infrastructure.

Governor Fubara was bestowed with the prestigious award on Friday, February 13, by the New Telegraph Newspapers at a colourful ceremony held at the Oriental Hotels in Lagos.

“In addition, being nominated as the MAN OF THE YEAR by a national daily is an eloquent testimony of your rising profile in the politics of the country.

“In fact the award is another befitting feather on your cap for your resilience, bravery and dexterity in fulfilling your social contract with the people who elected you in spite of all the odds.,” the event organisers said.

In a citation read at the award ceremony, the management of New Telegraph disclosed that the choice of Fubara as the newspaper’s MAN OF THE YEAR, followed a painstaking screening and evaluation process.

The newspaper said that the governor has been making waves in Rivers State with his impressive development agenda.

“Since taking office in May 2023, he has focused on transforming the state’s infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economy.

“Like a giant, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has left his bold foot prints on nearly every community and every sector in Rivers State.

“In spite of the numerous distractions from the political battlefield, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has demonstrated an amazing capacity to keep his head above the storm while swimming across the troubled waters.

“He has shown an uncommon capacity to remain focused, resolute and steadfast on the mandate freely given to him by the good people of Rivers State, ” the citation read.

The governor was lauded at the event for his key achievements in road infrastructure development, including the construction of the 50.15km Port Harcourt Ring Road project, and commenced construction of the 19.1km Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema road project worth N30.4 billion.

He has also delivered on various rural road projects in Rivers State. The aim is to open up the rural communities, improve connectivity and boost economic growth.

“Some notable rural road projects include the Trans-Kalabari Road Project – a 12.5km stretch connecting the state capital to several Kalabari communities, with about 75 per cent of critical piling work completed and expected to be finished in 2026.

“There is also the Ogbakiri Road Project – a 9.7km road project designed to improve connectivity between Emohua and the surrounding riverine communities. This particular project was completed three months ahead of schedule.

“Next is the Ngo-Atlantic-Oyorokoto Road- a 13.52km road project leading to Oyorokoto Beach and a new beachfront, expected to be completed by March 2026. We also have the Kalaibiama-Epellema Road Project. This is a 5.2km road project featuring a 450-meter bridge, aimed at improving access to coastal communities.

The governor also delivered the Emohua-Tema Road- a 15.24km dual carriageway road project, which is part of efforts to enhance easy access to several rural communities, as well as the

Ahoada-Omoku Road Extension- a 25.4km dual carriageway project, aimed at boosting economic activities in that part of the state.

“These projects are part of Governor Fubara’s vision to transform Rivers State through strategic infrastructure investments, promoting mobility, social cohesion, and economic growth,” the citation read.

The Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration has also made impacts in education , healthcare, as well as general economic growth in Rivers State.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the award to the governor amidst standing ovation from the audience which included some of his colleagues (governors), past governors and other dignitaries