Just after dawn, when the lagoon is still calm and the city has not fully shaken off its sleep, schoolchildren in neatly pressed uniforms begin to gather at familiar jetties.

Their chatter mixes with the soft hum of boat engines, backpacks slung over shoulders, notebooks tucked under arms. For many of them, this daily water crossing is not an adventure; it is the only route to the classroom.

It is within this everyday reality that Tarzan Marine Enterprises Limited has quietly introduced an intervention that is reshaping school mornings for students who rely on water transport.

The company’s decision to offer free boat trips to students during peak school hours is less about publicity and more about easing a burden that often determines whether a child arrives at school on time—or at all.

Along Nigeria’s waterways, transport costs can weigh heavily on families, especially in riverine and coastal communities where boats are not optional but essential.

For students, transport fare competes with basic school needs, and delays on the water can mean missed lessons and mounting academic gaps.

Recognising this, Tarzan Marine Services Limited (Otherwise known as Tarzan Boats) has designated specific hours—early mornings and late afternoons—when students in school uniforms can board Tarzan Boats at Tarzan Jetties scattered across Lagos waters, without paying.

According to Dr Ganiyu Shekoni Balogun (Mr Tarzan), the Managing Director of Tarzan Jetties and President of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria, the initiative is rooted in a simple idea: access to education should not be undermined by the cost of getting there.

Between 6am and 8am in the morning hours and between 4pm and 6pm, in the evening hours, students heading to and from school are welcomed aboard without payment.

At the jetties, the impact is immediate and visible. Parents linger a little less anxiously, knowing transport costs have been lifted, for the day.

Students now arrive school earlier, less harried, and more focused on their studies and school chores for the day. For some families, the savings, of huge value to them, add up across weeks and months, freeing resources for books, uniforms, meals and other basic needs of their wards and the families.

Balogun describes the programme not as charity, but as responsibility. In a country where education is widely acknowledged as the foundation of national development, he notes that businesses operating within communities must see themselves as partners in that mission.

For a water-based transport company, that partnership begins with ensuring students can move safely, reliably and affordably as well as secured.

The initiative also reflects a broader understanding of how deeply transport shapes opportunity. On land, traffic congestion has long been recognised as an obstacle to productivity. On water, the challenges are quieter but no less significant.

By easing students’ daily commute, Tarzan Boats is addressing a pressure point that rarely makes headlines but quietly shapes future. There are practical considerations too.

The free trips are tied strictly to school hours and uniforms, reinforcing discipline and ensuring the programme serves its intended purpose. Boat operators, students and parents all play a role in sustaining the system, turning what could have been a one-off gesture into a structured routine.

In the wider context of Nigeria’s transport sector, such initiatives remain rare. Yet they highlight a growing awareness that mobility is not just about movement, but about what that movement enables.

For students crossing the Lagos waters each day, a free boat ride is not merely a cost-saving measure; it is a bridge between home and hope.

As the boats pull away from the jetty, slicing gently through the morning water, the scene is unremarkable—and that may be its greatest strength.

No speeches, no banners, just children on their way to school. In those quiet crossings, Tarzan Boats is making a statement: sometimes, the most meaningful investments in education happen far from the class- rooms, but on the simple journey that leads to it.