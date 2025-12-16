How Forum Ignited Deep Reflections On Communication

The maiden edition of the KM and Comms Village debuted in Abuja a few weeks ago with a bold mission to transform how organisations generate, interpret, and deploy information for smarter decision-making and impact, REGINA OTOKPA reports

For decades, communication in Nigeria has lived in the shadows of “real work.” It was the department summoned after decisions had already been made, after crises had erupted, and after damage had been done.

Press releases were issued, statements crafted, fires extinguished and then everyone moved on, waiting for the next breakdown.

That quiet, almost apologetic status quo was forcefully challenged on a calm evening, carried by an unapologetic breeze of ideas, as young innovators, corporate leaders, development practitioners and industry veterans gathered for what many assumed would be a reflective exchange on creativity and communication.

The debut of the KM and Comms Village was not announced as a revolution, but it unfolded like one. What was designed as a convening for practitioners of knowledge management and strategic communication quickly became something far more consequential: a mirror held up to Nigerian institutions, exposing why brilliant ideas so often collapse between planning rooms and real life.

At its heart was a simple but unsettling proposition: Nigeria is not short of ideas, data or expertise. What it lacks is the ability to convert what it knows into what it does.

A City that knows too much

Abuja is a city built on information. Policy briefs, strategy documents, research reports and memos circulate daily through ministries, agencies, corporations and development organisations. Yet outcomes on the ground often tell a different story.

Participants at the Village drawn from government, the private sector, civil society, academia and the creative economy, kept returning to the same troubling question: If we know so much, why do we achieve so little? For Dr. Adeshola Komolafe, convener of the KM and Comms Village, the answer lies in a blind spot that has gone largely unexamined. “Many organisations assume that once information exists, impact will follow,” she said.

“But information is not intelligence. And intelligence alone does not produce action unless it is translated, contextualised and shared in ways people can actually use.”

The Village, she explained, was conceived after years of watching institutions repeat the same costly mistakes, commissioning research that never informs policy, holding consultations that never shape decisions, and communicating endlessly without creating clarity.

More than an event, a working model

Unlike conventional conferences, the KM and Comms Village was designed as a living system, not a speaking platform.

The physical space itself told a story. Carefully curated installations, visuals and interactive elements reinforced a powerful idea: knowledge and communication are not abstract concepts, they are deliberate systems that must be designed. It stood in sharp contrast to the norm, where learning is separated from practice and creativity is treated as a luxury rather than a strategic tool.

According to Komolafe, “The design was intentional, we wanted people to experience what it means when communication is purposeful and knowledge is structured for use. That experience is often missing in organisations.”

When communication fails

One recurring theme throughout the sessions was the cost of miscommunication often invisible, but always expensive. Participants shared stories of projects stalled by poorly framed messages, community conflicts ignited by misunderstood intentions, and reforms undermined by language that failed to resonate with those meant to implement them.

In many cases, the problem was neither hostility nor incompetence, but misalignment. Different actors were working from entirely different interpretations of the same information. The Village framed this as a systemic failure rather than an individual one.

Without structures that translate knowledge across levels from policy to practice, leadership to staff, and organisations to communities—confusion becomes inevitable. As one participant observed, “We keep treating communication as an afterthought, and then we are surprised when execution falls apart.”

Breaking the silos that protect failure

Another defining feature of the KM and Comms Village was its openness. There was no rigid hierarchy of expertise. “Today’s problems don’t respect sectors, security, development, climate, governance these challenges sit at the intersections. If we stay in silos, we will keep producing partial solutions,” Komolafe said.

By creating a cross-sector community of practice, the Village sought to model a different way of working, one where diverse perspectives sharpen understanding rather than dilute it.

Participants described the experience as rare and refreshing in a city where conversations are often compartmentalised. Joseph Mutah, one of the participants, said: “It forces you to rethink your assumptions. You realise that the gaps you struggle with in your organisation are not unique and more importantly, that they are solvable.”

Knowledge as a strategic asset

A central argument advanced at the Village was that organisations have misunderstood the nature of knowledge itself. In many institutions, knowledge is treated as something to be stored,.reports archived, data warehoused, documents filed.

The Village challenged this thinking, insisting that knowledge only becomes valuable when it moves. Movement, in this context, means flow across departments, hierarchies, disciplines, and ultimately into decisions and actions. Communication, therefore, is not about visibility or publicity. It is about enabling that flow. It is central to planning, execution and learning.

A New generation, a new expectation

Notably, the Village attracted a strong contingent of young professionals and creative entrepreneurs, many of whom spoke candidly about the frustration of working within rigid systems that undervalue clarity and collaboration. For them, the KM and Comms Village offered more than tools, it offered validation.

Their instinct to blend creativity, analysis and strategy, they realised, was not a weakness but a necessity in a complex world. Khadija Monguno, another participant, described the experience as “proof that learning, creativity and strategy can coexist in one space.”

That sentiment captured the mood of the gathering: a sense that something long overdue had finally found a platform. While the Village debuted in Abuja, its ambitions clearly extend beyond the city. Komolafe outlined plans for the KM and Comms Village to evolve into a sustained platform for thought leadership, capacity building and innovation.

Beyond events, the goal is to produce tangible outputs; actionable prototypes, documented insights, shared tools and strengthened professional networks. At its core is the idea of a community of practice: people bound not by titles or sectors, but by a shared commitment to learning, experimentation and improvement.

Komolafe noted, “We are not just hosting conversations, we are building systems—systems where ideas can breathe, where knowledge becomes usable, and where communication drives real transformation.”

Nigeria has a translation problem

Investment and strategy expert Tunji Idowu, whose career spans government bureaucracy, global oil and gas, and private-sector consulting, delivered one of the night’s most resonant declarations: “Nigeria does not have a knowledge problem. Nigeria has a translation problem.”

Cutting through years of conventional thinking, Idowu said the country is awash with data, reports and insights, yet starved of meaning. He warned that people often hear something entirely different from what communicators believe they have said, a disconnect with heavy costs.

“Organisations pay for this in conflict, wasted resources and bad decisions. Analytics is weak, communication is fragmented, and decision-making is often detached from reality. That combination is a perfect recipe for institutional blindness.”

His remarks reframed communication not as an issue of publicity, but as a systemic failure with deep economic and social consequences. From the theatre stage to global strategy rooms, Anike Alli-Hakeem, a communications officer who began her career as a stage actor, electrified the room with a vivid account of becoming a one-woman PR engine for a Nigerian theatre troupe at the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Her story underscored the central thesis of the night: communication is no longer about information; it is about movement, impact and change.

A quiet shift with loud implications

There were no grand declarations of national reform at the KM and Comms Village. No sweeping policy pronouncements. Yet its implications may be profound. By naming a problem that has long gone unspoken, the gap between knowing and doing, the Village challenges institutions to rethink how they work at a fundamental level.

If communication continues to be treated as decoration rather than design, Nigeria will keep paying the price in stalled reforms, wasted resources and avoidable conflicts.

But if the ideas seeded at the Village take root, Abuja may have witnessed the early stirrings of a shift, one where meaning replaces noise, alignment replaces assumption, and knowledge finally begins to earn its keep. For a city built on decisions, that could make all the difference.