How Former Pdp Chairman’s Son, Others Perpetrated Oil Subsidy Fraud -EFCC

An Ikeja Special Offences Court presided over by Justice Mojisola Dada, was yesterday informed of how the son of a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mamman Nasir, one Christian Taylor, alongside others carried out oil subsidy fraud. The information was dished out by an investigative officer with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Denis Kasari, while testifying before the judge.

Recall that the anti- graft agency had on March 24, arraigned the defendants alongside Nasaman Oil Services Limited, on an amended 49-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence contrary to Section 8 and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; forgery contrary to Section 363 (3)(j) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011; and use of false documents contrary to Section 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.