How Foreigners Sustained Terrorism, Banditry In Nigeria –Security Experts

The Managing Director of Strict Security Guards, Dr Efoziam Bone has described how foreigners sustained terrorism and other related crimes in the Northern part of Nigeria. Dr Bone said having looked at the source of crisis in the country you also look at the sustainer, foreigners have their way of sustaining the crisis in Nigeria for their own selfish interest and what they gain.

He gave vivid example of states like Zamfara where they are blessed with different minerals resources, but some foreign interests come in for the mineral resources. There was a time it was gathered that there is an illegal air strip in Zamfara State where helicopters land and take off, do you know what they came take do, it is our minerals resources to their own advantage.

Benefit

The security expert said some of the foreigners did not just come to land on the air strip for the fun of it, but that they came to carry Nigeria minerals resources with their local partners who we call bandits. “After taking the mineral resources out, on their return, they come with money, arms and ammunition, the arms is basically to protect their own interest.

But when they are leaving they leave the arms and ammunition behind. “All these arms and ammunition are what they are using to cause unrest in the Northern Nigeria, because if you ask yourself, where are they getting money to buy some of the sophisticated weapons they are using if they do not have foreign backing.”

Generals

“Senator Adams Oshiomole alleged that some retired army generals made us to understand that some of them are involved in the stealing of mineral resources in the Northern part of the country. “I also gathered that some of the retired generals used some of the retired soldiers to work for them by guarding their interests, and we call retired soldiers as bandits, instead of terrorists.

“These groups of people have been able to take the source that is supposed to generate income for the country, but few people are getting richer from it than the rest of the county, is such people not a terrorist.

“The wealth gotten from the mineral resources is the money that’s sustaining the criminals and also promote crime, when the source is block the terrorists, the terrorists find it difficult to operate, because it’s through the mineral resources that they are getting money to buy arms and Ammunition they are using for their criminal act.

“If the Federal Government can take over all the mineral wealth of the North, by the time the terrorists run out of ammunition in their possession nothing we be left for them. Because at that time there will not be anything to their foreign partners who supplies them arms and ammunition again.”

Obasanjo

During the Niger Delta crisis, former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave a directive to the military to secure the oil facilities and the creek as soon as possible. Immediately, the military took over the likes of Tompolo, Ateke Tom, Asari Dokubo they all ran, but eventually, Asiri Dokubo was arrested and the agitators sources of wealth dried up, as a result of Navy deployed to secure the oil facilities and the creek.

The agitator’s arms and ammunition was no longer coming in and the foreigners who used to buy cheap crude oil from them by giving arms and ammunition, stopped getting crude oil and they also stopped bringing weapons to the agitators.

“With that singular act, peace returned to the region, it was thereafter, former President Goodluck Jonathan then awarded the protection of oil facility to Tompolo, I don’t know how a private company will protect oil facilities than the Navy who has the responsibility to do so. That’s why the northerners are also protecting the bandits, instead of calling them terrorists.”

Middle belt

Dr Bone noted that though middle belt was the sustainer of food before now, insecurity has destroyed the area, even if money is voted for the area to fight insecurity, the money will go into the pockets of politicians, that’s where the issue of technology comes in.

Technology

Technology now is the best way to go in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other crimes. “If the Federal Government is willing and ready to relate with the country that has the technology, if am the president I can enter into partnership with Israel and tell them to take some mineral resources in Zamfara and within a year clear the terrorists.

If Israel could track underground tunnel in Gaza, why wouldn’t they track where terrorists are in Nigeria. “What we need is a better diplomatic and foreign policy that will advance our technology as a country to fight against terrorists.

We don’t need close circuit television in the country, technology have advanced beyond CCTV, it cannot solve our problems as a nation, we need sophisticated weapons to fight against terrorists.”

He added: “what we need as a country is high range drones, high capability drones, drones that could identify criminals and strike multiple of terrorists, there are people in the government who doesn’t want technology because of their own interests, the efforts of the personnel alone cannot fight against terrorists.

The technology is not our problem, but the personnel who are selling out. “The Nigeria soldiers are selling out, why are the Israeli soldiers not selling out. There is no trust, loyalty, commitment and orientation.

It means our officers and men have not been given the right orientation they needed to be committed and remain loyal to the country and the armed forces. As it stands now, we need higher power that will reorient men of the Nigeria army to be committed to the country.”

Arms proliferation

On the issue of arm proliferation, he said there is no country that doesn’t talk about small arms proliferation, because it also sustains war and crime in such a country.

Adding however that small arms proliferation does not emboldened the actors. “If Boko Haram had limited themselves to light arms like AK-47 and M12 and others, they wouldn’t be bold enough to stand against Nigeria army.”

But in a situation where you see 10 Boko Haram and bandits you will see them armed with sophisticated weapons such GPMG, the question is how do you expect Nigeria army to stand, those arms are not about small arms proliferation. “Some high technology advanced country are using drones to fight to reduce the numbers of casualties, but Nigeria have not gotten there yet, to train our men to use such equipment.

It’s not like we are not using drones in Nigeria, some of our officers are trained on how to handle locally made drones. But the Federal Government has not acquired the equipment needed to deal with difficult terrains in some parts of Northern Nigeria.”

Porous borders

“Nigeria has more borders than our local government area. For many years we have had 777 local governments, but now we have over one thousand border routes, that is more than the local government areas.

“The answer is, if the Federal Government has commitment at the local council, they should also have commitment at the border routes. If the manpower guarding our politicians are channeled to patrol the borders and are deployed to our borders, Nigeria will be safer physically.

“Unfortunately, if the money spent to protect our very important persons in government and society is spent to acquire border patrol surveillance systems the border route will be secured. “I have also talked about young boys following trucks to Lagos, that they are threat, I have raised the alarm before now that they are serious threat not to Lagos alone, but Nigeria as a whole. But we don’t take things serious in Nigeria until it happens.”

“People always say that the boys are just beggars who are looking for what to eat, but persons act according to their values, imagine a young boy whose parents willingly allowed to carry explosive devices around his waist to die, their parents also allow them to follow trailers every part of the country, they offload them as they offload cows.

They have no house, nothing. “Such a people can do anything to survive, if given money to carry bomb they will do it. Even those who ride motorcycles are also threats. That’s why recruiting them for crime is easy in the North.”

Religion

He noted that religion is another problem, because of the different affiliations to countries which made it difficult for government to take some decisions that can help in the fight against terrorists and bandits. “In the area of technology to fight terrorism and other security challenges, we need Israel; Israel has the technology, because of our religious barriers in Nigeria we don’t want to relate with them.

“Because of our leaders load and baggages, it also deter us from relating with American, if we are serious as a nation that we want to fight terrorism it is either we relate with the eastern bloc or Western bloc,” he said.