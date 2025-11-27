How Foreign Powers Support Coups, Undermine Democracy In Africa –Expert

The resurgence of coup d’etats and authoritarian regimes in parts of Africa, particularly West Africa, has been blamed on some foreign powers desirous of expanding their influence on the continent but ultimately undermining democracy in Africa.

A public affairs analyst, Guillaume Debailly, who made this postulation at a forum yesterday, said the development has become a serious threat to the democratic resilience of the continent, destroying the economic and political stability of many African countries.

Debailly stated that recent military coups in the Sahel region of West Africa have weakened the stability of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has polarised the regional economic bloc.

Debailly noted that while these coups were often presented as the result of internal political factionalism, the role of external forces in encouraging and facilitating such undemocratic change of power has often been overlooked.

He disclosed that between 2020 and 2024, there were nine successful coups in Africa, and at least, the same number of failed attempts, marking a significant increase compared to the situation between 2010 and 2020. “This is indicative of a wider trend of democratic backsliding and a rise in authoritarian regimes, particularly in West Africa and the Sahel, which threaten democratic progress and economic development more broadly in Africa.

There is strong evidence to suggest that support from foreign state actors and proxies has contributed to this trend of coups, particularly through security assistance, financial support and information warfare,” he stated. Debailly observed that though Nigeria has had a strong and vibrant democracy for about 25 consecutive years, recent reports of a coup led by some military officers has raised concerns among politicians and government officials.

Although the Federal Government has dismissed the coup attempt as a mere rumour, several individuals have been arrested and currently under detention. “Several factors make Nigeria potentially vulnerable to foreign support for coups or efforts to undermine democracy.

For example, economic inequality and hardship has fuelled widespread public discontent, while security challenges such as the Boko Haram insurgency mean that Nigeria’s security forces are overstretched and demoralised. “Nigeria’s history of military rule and low public faith in democratic and political in stitutions also makes Nigeria particularly vulnerable.

“Recent coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have increased regional instability in West Africa by creating a security vacuum which has allowed jihadist and terrorist groups to expand their operations along Nigeria’s borders. “In 2018, the Russian Centre for Promotion of International Initiatives established the Friends for Leadership (FFL) programme which has invited Nigerian journalist members to take part in conferences in Russia.

“African Initiative is similarly engaged with journalists in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and is suspected to be a key facilitator for Russia’s information war in Africa,” Debailly said. In terms of vulnerabilities, Debailly further said, several high-profile publications and think-tanks have highlighted key factors that made a country vulnerable to coups.

Debailly argued that the responses of regional and international organisations to coups have been limited, and often weak. He said that bodies such as the African Union (AU) and ECOWAS need to be unified and act decisively whenever a coup occurs in order to increase resistance to future coups.