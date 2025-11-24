How Floating Of Naira by CBN Boosts NNPL Profit In 2024 – Ojulari

…NNPL mulls strong partnership for refineries’ rehabilitation

The floating of local currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023 boosted the revenue profile of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPL), with the state oil firm recording Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₦5.4 trillion on revenue of ₦45.1 trillion in 2024 financial operations.

The NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, disclosed the figures on Monday at the presentation of the 2024 annual financial report and road map for future investment plans in Abuja.

The N45K.1 trillion revenue represents 88% year-on-year growth, while N5.4 trillion PAT represents 64% year-on-year growth on strong earnings per share of N27.07, representing 64% year-on-year growth.

Mr Ojulari justified the feat achieved in 2024 on a number of fundamentals.

“A couple of fundamentals, I think, add to 2024, I mean, it had one unique peculiarity, it’s a good peculiarity. The year has something we need to make a note of. You recall the CBN’s regulation of floating the naira. So that the floating of the naira boosted our profits”

…Details later