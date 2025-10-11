How Firstbank-powered E1 Lagos Gp Became Festival Of Lagos’ Spirit, Culture, Sustainability

I f the recent E1 Lagos GP sponsored by FirstBank was anything to go by, Nigerians are in for a treat as the countdown to the last stretch of the year intensifies. Powered by Nigeria’s leading bank, saying the E1 Lagos GP, the first-ever electric powerboat racing competition in Africa, was a spectacular success would be stating the obvious.

In fact, the race, which held in Lagos between October 3 and 5, was a celebration of the colourful and progressive spirit of Lagos, infusing sports with vibrant entertainment, cultural spectacle with advanced technology, along with ample doses of futuristic focus on sustainability formation and Strategy in Lagos, presented an idea of what was to come during an immersion event held two weeks earlier while describing Lagos as a vibrant city of culture, resilience and innovation.According to him, the E1 Lagos GP is a demonstration of the creativity, enterprise opportunities inherent in Lagos as a city of the future.

“This is more than putting race boats on the water. Everything about it requires science, careful planning, and accuracy. It shows that it is serious business for Lagos. It is about sustainability, creativity and responsibility,” Omotoso said while promising a showcase of the cultural spectacle that Lagos is known for as part of the event Speaking at the event, FirstBank’s Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Olayinka Ijabiyi, said the partnership is about driving the impressive legacy the bank has become known for.

“We recognize that sports drive us as a country, which is why through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and elevate our people. “First Bank is completely woven into the fabric of society and into the lives of our customers we will always do things that excite them, that thrill them, that enhance and enable their lifestyle. We are aligning our sponsorship with our annual #DecemberIsAVybe campaign to give our customers and prospect a world-class experience of relaxation and celebration that captures the true essence of Lagos during the festive season.”

In demonstration of sustainability credentials, FirstBank did not just support the race; Nigeria’s leading bank supported one of the most significant sustainability efforts by the Lagos State Government in recent years the planting of 10,000 trees at the Eco-Park Mangrove Sanctuary and Research Centre, located at Akodo-Ise. According to Sam Egube, Deputy Chiefof-Staff to Governor Sanwo-Olu and LOC Chairman of the E1 Lagos GP, the eco-park is one of the sustainable initiatives of the Lagos State Government towards tackling issues such as environmental degradation, climate change and ocean surge.

“The Eco-Park Mangrove and Research Centre set up by the Lagos State Government as a wetland reserve for carbon credits and to tackle the effects of oceanification in Lagos State. Along with partners and sponsors of the E1 Lagos GP such as FirstBank, the government is determined to sustain and even scale up its environmental sustainability efforts,” Egube said. Also speaking to journalists at the event, Rosemary Agbo, Senior Program Assistant to the National Coordinator of UNDP, Global Environment, Facilities and Small Grants, praised FirstBank’s support and investment, saying: “I would like to say it’s really exciting to see a force for good like FirstBank supporting this project. I want to commend FirstBank, we look forward to such partnerships and we have over 200 projects spread across the country.”

Following the conclusion of the exciting E1 Lagos GP on Sunday, FirstBank has promised an exciting line up of entertainment events for Nigerians from now until the end of the year as part of the bank’s annual entertainment and lifesty campaign slate widely known as #DecemberissaVybe.

Speaking to journalists at the Oriental Hotel Ijabiyi, said FirstBank will serenade Nigerians from this month until the end of 2025 with awesome entertainment and lifestyle events for the 2025 edition. “For #DecemberissaVybe, we are already in the Ember months, and First Bank has started. With the way we supported this E1 Lagos GP and you’ve seen the kind of fun, excitement and amazing things that have happened there

. This is an example of what you will see for the events we have lined up for the season, in terms of fun, entertainment, lifestyle-supported events in core areas like film, theatre, fashion, food. These events would afford people the opportunity to come, buy and have a feel of the experience. It is going to be amazing,” he stated.