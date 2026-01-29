How First-Step Training Is Changing The Story Of Clubfoot In Lagos

…as condition remains treatable when detected early

When Madam B, a seasoned traditional birth attendant with more than 10 years’ experience, noticed a newborn’s feet turned sharply inward during a home delivery, she froze. She had delivered hundreds of babies, yet she did not know what the condition was, what caused it, or where to seek help.

Like many frontline community caregivers, she had unknowingly encountered Congenital Talipes Equinovarus (CTEV), commonly called clubfoot—a correctable birth defect that, if untreated, can lead to lifelong disability. Stories like hers formed the human heart of the FIRST-STEP training programme held in Lagos, an intervention that participants say is already reshaping how they see, talk about and respond to clubfoot.

The programme, tagged FIRST-STEP (Facilitating Immediate Referral of Suspected Talipes Equinovarus by Providers), trained more than 90 traditional birth attendants (TBAs), traditional bone setters (TBSs) and community health workers to identify clubfoot at birth, counsel families with empathy, and refer affected newborns promptly for treatment.

Organised by three Nigerian public health students at Johns Hopkins University—Dr. Iretenevesho Obaitan (team lead), Dr. Deborah Adedibu and Ms. Temisan David—in collaboration with Lagos State General Hospital, Odan, and the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, the training held on January 5, 2026, at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Odan, drew participants from communities across the state.

Beyond lectures, the sessions were deeply practical and human-centred. Facilitators, including orthopaedic specialists from the General Hospital, Odan, used visual aids, real-life case demonstrations and interactive discussions to show that clubfoot, though frightening in appearance, is treatable—especially when detected early. Participants were introduced to clear referral pathways, standardised referral forms (printed in English and Yoruba), and free clubfoot clinics supported by MiracleFeet. For families, the benefits are lifechanging.

Early treatment allows children born with clubfoot to walk, run and live independently, sparing them years of pain, stigma and social exclusion. For caregivers like Madam B, the training replaced fear with confidence and misinformation with hope. Speaking with the New Telegraph, Dr. Obaitan said the initiative was inspired by her passion for reducing disability and improving functionality.

“At Johns Hopkins, they teach us to save lives at a time. I realised that the people who see these children first are not doctors, but traditional birth attendants and bone setters. If we empower them, we can change outcomes permanently,” she said. She stressed that clubfoot is not a curse or punishment.

“There is hope. These children can have good lives if they are referred early and treated correctly,” she added, urging parents to seek care promptly. Ms. Temisan David underscored the social impact of the programme, noting that untreated clubfoot affects not just mobility but confidence and productivity.

“We know there are free clinics in Lagos. The problem is not availability, but awareness and connection. This training bridges that gap,” she said. Dr. Deborah Adedibu highlighted prevention and early intervention as key pillars.

“We are correcting myths, stopping harmful practices, and connecting families to the right care. Going forward, we expect participants to cascade this knowledge in their communities,” she said.

The Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board welcomed the collaboration. Its Deputy Director, Mrs. Aisha Adams, described the programme as “life-changing,” noting that TBAs are often the first to see newborns. “If they can identify and refer early, we are not just saving feet—we are saving futures,” she said. Orthopaedic specialists also emphasised the way forward.

Dr. Olayinka of General Hospital, Odan, said early detection and referral dramatically improve outcomes. “This training allays fear, dispels myths and reassures families that all hope is not lost,” he noted.

Participants praised the organisers for recognising their role in community health and equipping them with tools to make a real difference. For many, FIRST-STEP was more than a workshop—it was a turning point, ensuring that no child’s future is limited simply because help came too late.