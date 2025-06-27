How Fintiri Stripped Waziri Title From Atiku

CLEMENT EKONG writes on the power-play behind the stripping of the traditional title of Waziri Adamawa held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by the Adamawa State governor

The recent stripping of the traditional title of Waziri Adamawa held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, generally regarded as the most senior council member and the second in command in the Adamawa emirate has generated considerable ripples in the state.

Other prominent council members affected by the policy include a businessman, Abdulkadir Aminu Mbamba, who holds the title of Wali Adamawa; a former chief judge of Adamawa State, Justice Nathan Musa who holds the title of Wakili Alkalan Adamawa and ex-Speaker of the state House of Assembly, James Barka, who is the Magatakarda Adamawa.

In a circular dated June 20 and signed by Mrs. Adama Felicity Mamman, Permanent Secretary of the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs, the state government said the directive was part of a broader restructuring of traditional institutions, following the recent creation of new emirates and chiefdoms.

Traditionally considered the second highest-ranking figure in the Adamawa Emirate after the Lamido, the Waziri Adamawa title will now fizzle out since the former vice president failed short of meeting the new eligibility criteria as he hails from Jada Local Government Area of the state in Ganye chiefdom. Mbamba, Nathan and Barka, on their part, hail from the same Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent learnt that the new policy stipulates that only indigenes from Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Mayo-Belwa, Song and Zumo districts can hold positions or titles in Adamawa Emirate council. The circular further stated that the new policy applies to all council members and traditional titleholders within emirate systems across the state.

However, observers believe that the new policy is seen as one last ditch effort by Governor Fintiri to pulverize the influence of prominent adversaries with one fatal strike. Governor Fintiri has through the new Emirates and chiefdoms Law, specifically whittled the influence of Adamawa and Mubi emirates by carving out seven new emirates and chiefdoms out of them.

They include; the Huba Chiefdom with headquarters in Hong, with a second-class status; Madagali Chiefdom with headquarters in Gulak, with a second-class status; Michika Chiefdom, with headquarters in Michika, with a second-class status; Fufore Emirate, with headquarters in Fufore, with a second-class status, and Gombi Chiefdom, with headquarters in Gombi, with a third-class status.

Others are Yungur Chiefdom, with headquarters in Dumne, with a third-class status, and Maiha Emirate, with headquarters in Maiha, with a third-class status. Similarly, the creation of the new emirates and chiefdoms has drastically affected the influence of Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, whose domain hitherto covers eight local government areas.

Following the creation of the new emirates and chiefdoms, the Adamawa Emirate is left with only five local government areas – Yola South, Yola North Mayo-Belwa, Girei and some parts of Song.

Politics behind devt

It is speculated in some quarters that the governor has been nurturing grievance against the Lamido of Adamawa, following the role he played in mobilizing support for a former governor of the state, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow in the build up to the 2019 governorship election in the state.

On the other hand, Atiku who was one of the major backers of Fintiri in both the 2019 and 2023 elections allegedly fell out with the governor shortly after the last gubernatorial election on account of seeming divergent political interests in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Atiku, a presidential contender is championing a mega coalition between PDP and other political parties to oust President Bola Tinubu, Fintiri alongside the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and PDP governors have rejected any move to enter into any coalition with other parties.

But, apparently irked by the creation of the new emirates and chiefdoms, which significantly reduced Atiku’s influence, he has during the last Eid-el-Fitri mobilized a massive and Sallah durbar as a counter narrative against speculations of the dwindling fortunes of the emirate on account of Fintiri’s action.

It was speculated that Fintiri, who refused to attend any of the Sallah durbar processions organised by Atiku, who personally took charge of the festivities spanning several days, was seriously angered by Atiku’s action.

“What we are seeing is a culmination of a number of stringent measures both political and otherwise taken by the governor to show that he is effectively in charge and to show Atiku that challenging a sitting governor comes with consequences,” an Adamawa politician who does not want to be quoted said.

To further intensifying the controversy is a bill currently before the Adamawa State House of Assembly that seeks to grant the governor the power to depose traditional rulers deemed unfit and appoint successors directly.

State govt dismisses claim of witch-hunt

While critics have warned that the proposed law could concentrate excessive authority in the hands of the state executive and erode the autonomy of traditional institutions, the Adamawa State government has in strong terms refuted reports suggesting that its drive to reform the traditional institution is a backstage plan to target Atiku.

The state government in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. James Iliya, reiterated that the reform is aimed to regularize the traditional institution to conform with the nuances of modernity.

The statement read in part: “The state government wishes to categorically clarify that recent activities and reforms within the Traditional and Chieftaincy Affairs sector are not directed at any individual or group.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to strengthen and modernize traditional institutions in alignment with constitutional roles and cultural preservation. “It has come to the government’s attention that certain narratives in the public space suggest that recent decisions concerning chieftaincy matters are politically motivated or aimed at specific persons.

We firmly refute these claims as government remains committed to upholding transparency, fairness, and due process in all traditional and administrative matters. “Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has consistently emphasized the importance of preserving Adamawa’s rich cultural heritage while ensuring that traditional rulers operate within the framework of law and accountability.

“The ongoing reviews are intended to improve coordination, resolve long-standing disputes, and promote unity within the traditional institutions, not to marginalize or punish any individual adding in the current Law under review, even a Yoruba or Igbo man can become a king maker or a council member in Adamawa State.

“A person from Mubi may not be appointed as a kingmaker in the Adamawa emirate council despite not being a resident of the Adamawa emirate council’s local governments.

This is one of the peculiarities that the new amendment tries to address. “We have over 100 kingmakers ranging from Adamawa emirate to Mubi emirate to Ganye to Numan, among others, thus it is pointless to claim that the new rule is aimed at a specific individuals of Adamawa state.”

The letter further states that people who were given titles under the current setup will continue to hold them; however, their kingmaker duties must be renounced so that the true indigenes of the local governments concerned can be selected as kingmakers.

“We urge the public to disregard unfounded reports and instead support the government’s efforts to enhance the integrity and functionality of our traditional structures,” the statement added.

Atiku’s camp reacts

Atiku’s political associate, Umaru Bello Jada, who reacted to the development, said that every leader has his or her time and Fintiri is exercising such right Jada added that a leader should take decisions that will unite the people instead of dividing the people.

He stated that Governor Fintiri’s action did not come as a surprise since the creation of more emirates out of the Adamawa Emirate, is an indication of where he was heading to. According to him, the traditional title has no value on the former vice president again since he has assumed the elder stateman.