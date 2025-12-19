Journalist Claims FIFA, CAF Influenced Nigeria’s World Cup Spot

Veteran African football journalist Thomas Kwenaite has hinted that influential FIFA figures might be backing Nigeria’s bid for the 2026 World Cup, pointing to recent eligibility controversies involving their rivals.

New Telegraph reports that the speculation comes amid a string of incidents where Nigeria has questioned the eligibility of players from rival teams.

In the group stage qualifiers, South Africa was docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

More recently, following a crucial playoff loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria lodged a complaint with FIFA, alleging that several players with dual citizenship who were ineligible to represent DR Congo participated in the match.

Kwenaite Raises Questions About NFF, S’Egles Eligibility Claims

Kwenaite questioned where Nigeria obtained its information on these eligibility issues while expressing his doubts and suspicions.

“I somehow get a feeling that there’s somebody higher up either in CAF or FIFA in particular who wants Nigeria at the World Cup by hook or crook,” Kwenaite stated.

“Who tipped Nigeria that South Africa fielded an ineligible player in Teboho Mokoena? Who tipped Nigeria again that the DR Congo have nine ineligible players?”

The respected journalist suggested that the Super Eagles should prioritize their performance on the pitch instead of relying on off-field decisions to secure victories.

“When they tipped them about South Africa, Nigeria still failed to qualify. They are now tipping them about the DR Congo.

“Heaven knows, I think Nigeria are clutching at straws,” he added. “They lost on the field of play and must be gracious enough.

“They must be sportsmen enough to accept that this was not their time. Maybe the next World Cup, or the one after that, they will qualify.”

For now, while awaiting FIFA’s final ruling on the complaint, the Democratic Republic of Congo is scheduled to face the winner of the New Caledonia vs. Jamaica playoff for a World Cup berth.